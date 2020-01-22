Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
Leanne Dawe, South Coogee NSW.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
Michael Wouters, Bundaberg QLD.
$100 Cash
Evelyn Grieve, Kangaroo Flat VIC.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Hilary Swank
$200 Cash
Russell Webb, Towradgi NSW.
$100 Cash
Colleen Smith, Paralowie SA.
Stinker!
2 x Luxe SOH Melbourne Candle
Kerry Anderson, Merbein VIC; Ngaire Dowle, Richmond NZ.
Giant Cryptic
2 x Nikon Binoculars
Lynn Handley, Parramatta NSW; Gloria Wiskar, Wacol QLD.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary
Heulwen Hewitt, Tauranga NZ; Joy Spence, Wollstonecraft NSW.
Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Sol: Red-bellied piranhas
Wonderboom Wireless Speaker
Lisa Rainger, Huia NZ.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Socket
2 x $25 Cash
Frances Nikolic, Burdell QLD; Bett Riley, Secret Harbour WA.
Spirogram
Sol: Lullaby
2 x $25 Cash
June Archibald, Kiama Downs NSW; Jody Bourke, Korumburra VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Octagon
2 x $25 Cash
Karen Gowling, Curlewis VIC; Tony Mohr, Narrandera NSW.
Starcross
Sol: Downton Abbey
2 x $25 Cash
Pam Blacka, Toogoom QLD; Margaret Croser, Pottsville NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Triangle
2 x $25 Cash
Peter Booth, Benalla VIC; Christine Duvall, Orana WA.
Two-In-One
Sol: Alexander Skarsgård
2 x $25 Cash
Karen Burnet, Bright VIC; Jennifer Zerner, Southside QLD.
Acrostic
Sol: The Adventures Of Tintin
2 x $25 Cash
Adam Baldock, Boorooma NSW; Rosalie Jones, Forrestfield WA.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Kelsey Grammer
2 x $25 Cash
Diane Beatty, Forest Hill VIC; Mervyn Kerslake, Randwick NSW.