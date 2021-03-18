Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Giant Cryptic
$250 The Guild Gift Card
K Byatt, Hornsby NSW.
$50 Cash
N Sankowsky, Tolga QLD; A Winterbottom, Bourke NSW.
Stinker!
Wonderboom Wireless Speaker
B Smith, Vale Park SA.
$100 Cash
K Grant, North Isis QLD; J Greenwood, Wellington Point QLD; R Stagg, Waterford WA.
The Baffler
Breville 4 Slice Sandwich Press
C Brunskill, Bribie Island QLD.
The Knowledge
Sol: Beethoven
$50 Cash
H Brown, Opotiki NZ; J Bye, East Devonport TAS.