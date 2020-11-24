Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Giant Cryptic
$250 The Guild e-Gift Card
R Collings, Wyndham Vale VIC.
2 x $50 Cash
M Atkin, Coffs Harbour NSW; Mrs M Wharton, Bull Creek WA.
Stinker!
Fitbit Inspire HR
M Garofano, Concord West NSW.
3 x $100 Cash
K Hackney, Lambton NSW; L Hendy, Caboolture QLD; L Spooner, Lethbridge Park NSW.
The Baffler
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
C Wells, Victoria Park WA.
The Knowledge
Sol: Homework
2 x $50 Cash
P Garrett, Herberton QLD; D Hogg, Greenslopes QLD.