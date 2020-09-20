Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Giant Cryptic
Delonghi Kettle & Toaster
J Christensen, Westcourt QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
C McClelland, Ningi QLD; V Wattus, Speers Point NSW.
Stinker!
Breville Toast & Melt Sandwich Press
M Haddad, West End QLD.
3 x $100 Cash
J Loughridge, Southport QLD; C Stevenson, Yeppoon QLD; A Vellutini, Joondanna WA.
The Baffler
Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest
T Stanley, Castlemaine VIC.
The Knowledge
Sol: Mongolian
2 x $50 Cash
B Moses, Rotorua NZ; J Smith, Blair Athol SA.