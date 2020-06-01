Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Giant Cryptic
$250 The Guild Gift Card
Jo Thorne, Annandale QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
Rose Riepsamen, Batemans Bay NSW; Neville Tuckwell, North Epping NSW.
Stinker!
Delonghi Icona Kettle
Stewart Hogg, Greenslopes QLD.
3 x $100 Cash
Bob Hawkes, Richmond NZ; Peter Maple, Vermont VIC; Louise Rouhan, Bonbeach VIC.
The Baffler
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
John Hannah, Reservoir VIC.
The Knowledge
Sol: Benazir Bhutto
2 x $50 Cash
Lenoma Jackson, North Narrabeen NSW; Jack Pont, Little Mountain QLD.