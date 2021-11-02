Acrostic
Sol: Merrit Carmen Wever
$50 Cash
J Cooper, Rutherford NSW; W Delahoy, Wodonga VIC; L Giles, Andergrove QLD; N King, Bassendean WA; P Little, Arana Hills QLD.
Super Starhunt
Sol: Anthony Michael Hall
$50 Cash
J Bailey, Nambour QLD; M Byrne, Bardwell Valley VIC; C Jenkins, Moolboolaman QLD; C Kutcher, Kadina SA; B Lamb, Maffra VIC.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
$1000 Cash
C Hammond, Browns Plains QLD.
Kindle eReader
E Brown, Dangar NSW; T Harris, West Lakes Shore SA; B Robinson, Highgate Hill QLD; R Walker, Winston Hills NSW.
Showtime
Sol: In The Heights
Seed and Sprout Shopping Bag Set
E James, Ingle Farm SA.
$50 Cash
R Broomhall, Tocumwal NSW; G Marczan, Evans Head NSW.