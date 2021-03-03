Acrostic
Sol: Betty Cuthbert running
$50 Cash
J Clark, Hallidays Point NSW; M & K Crabbe, North Bundaberg QLD; D Grant, Vermont South VIC; H Ovens, Kirrawee NSW; S Quinlivan, Helensvale QLD.
Super Starhunt
Sol: Arnold Schwarzenegger
$50 Cash
D Arnott, Dinner Plain VIC; E Bryce, Smithton TAS; L Lillywhite, Jindalee QLD; D Symonds, Reservoir VIC; G Taylor, Lynwood WA.
Monster Starhunt
Monster Prize Pool
Sol: The Professor And The Madman
$1000 Cash
N Pearmain, Bentleigh VIC.
Kindle Paperwhite eReader
J Dernehl, Altona North VIC; E Dick, Shoalhaven Heads NSW; H Heginbotham, Yowie Bay NSW; T Wilkes, Casino NSW.
Showtime
Sol: The New Mutants
Seed & Sprout Shopping Set
E James, Ingle Farm SA.
$50 Cash
S Berry, Benalla VIC; Mrs M J Mills, Geraldton WA.