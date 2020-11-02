Acrostic

Sol: David Fincher Gone Girl

5 x $50 Cash

P Da Silva, Riverton WA; K Dunlop, Ballarat VIC; J McMullen, Sunnybank Hills QLD; P Nygaard, Sheidow Park SA; T Rich, Baldivis WA.

Super Starhunt

Sol: Caitriona Balfe

5 x $50 Cash

S Baker, Gowrie ACT; B Ellis, North Boambee Valley NSW; E N Fletcher, Mooroolbark VIC; R Forsyth, Umina Beach NSW; E Sawyer, Bendigo VIC.

Monster Prize Pool

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

$1000 Cash

G Waite, Banksia Beach QLD.

4 x $250 The Guild Gift Cards

S Black, Eagleby QLD; M Glenn, Oakleigh VIC; C Isles, Mansfield QLD; K Miatke, Wallan VIC.

Showtime

Sol: The Rhythm Section

Seed & Sprout Shopping Bag Set

J Woods, Ringwood VIC.

2 x $50 Cash

L Bader, Calista WA; S Marsland, The Gap QLD.