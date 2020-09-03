Acrostic
Sol: Burt Freeman Bacharach
5 x $50 Cash
N Anderson, Everton Hills QLD; D Babcock, White Gum Valley WA; E Quinn, Blacktown NSW; C Temporini, Mulgoa NSW; H Williams, Carrara QLD.
Super Starhunt
Sol: Christopher Plummer
5 x $50 Cash
P Chard, Forestville NSW; Mrs C Merchant, Aldinga Beach SA; J Pugh, Paradise Point NSW; M Urane, Wallsend NSW; R Wynne, St Clair NSW.
Monster Starhunt
Monster Prize Pool
Sol: Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Kitchen Wiz Prize Pack
D Clarke, Benalla VIC.
4 x Kindle eReaders
J Cooper, Rutherford NSW; L Jacob, Bribie Island QLD; P Thomas, Caravonica QLD; A Wheelahan, Lisarow NSW.
Showtime
Sol: The Woman in the Window
Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack
J Dettmann, Bongaree QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
I Hallett, Gerringong NSW; B McCabe, Pine Hill NZ.