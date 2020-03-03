Acrostic
Sol: Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum
5 x $50 Cash
Mary Anne Casey, Blue Haven NSW; John Lowe, Greystanes NSW; Nicole Michalski, Montmorency VIC; Leslie Rattray, Hastings NZ; Joop Rijkaart, Orewa NZ.
Super Starhunt
Sol: Alexandra Daddario
5 x $50 Cash
Stephen Beckett, Wooloowin QLD; Alexander Chapman, Mount Beauty VIC; Terri Derums, Harvey WA; Sheena Gilbert, Parkdale VIC; Angela Gomez, Smithfield NSW.
Monster Prize Pool
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
$1000 Cash
Doff Harris, Te Awamutu NZ.
4 x Kindle eReader
Heather Davidson, Glendowie NZ; Cathy Penfold, Stockton NSW; Karen Polmeer, Mount Sheridan QLD; Peter Verkerk, Noarlunga Downs SA.
Showtime
Sol: The Goldfinch
Seed & Sprout Shopping Set
Lauren Kanicky, Launching Place VIC.
2 x $50 Cash
Joan Currie, Rangeville QLD; Bruce Fisher, Blackburn VIC.