The Baffler
Russell Hobbs 5.7l Air Fryer
S Rouse, Baulkham Hills NSW.
Fortune Hunt
Sol: Lois Lane
Journey of Something 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle
S Harper, East Jindabyne NSW.
Crozzle
Sol: Celebrity
$50 Cash
A Clements, West Perth WA; H Steffen, Mudgee NSW.
MAXI!
Sol: Limerick
$100 Cash
M Brennan, Gregory Hills NSW; P Vos, Golden Bay WA.
World Words
Sol: Biarritz
Dreamaker Heated Faux Fur Throw
M Wharton, Success WA.
Wheel Words
Sol: Hereafter
$50 Cash
S Bray, Parkhurst QLD; E Cockburn, Cromwell NZ.
Recent Comments