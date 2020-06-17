Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Baffler
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
Shirley Douglas, Northam WA.
5 x $50 Cash
Eileen Byrne, Mount Warren Park QLD; Deborah Gardner, Armidale NSW; Elizabeth Marland, Roselands NSW; Dale Pearce, Coblinine WA; April Russell, Saint Clair NSW.
MAXI!
Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest
Robyn Fancett, Berwick VIC.
5 x $50 Cash
Catherine Byron, Black Hill NSW; Anne Fleming, Orana WA; Diane Hall, Bundaberg QLD; Beth Kuhl, Deception Bay QLD; Brenda Smith, Nerang QLD.