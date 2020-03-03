Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Baffler

$150 e-Gift Card for The Guild

Grahame Molloy, Goolwa South SA.

5 x $50 Cash

Megan Burgoyne, Battery Point TAS; Barbara Ceglarski, Jamboree Heights QLD; M Kelly, Lesmurdie WA; Sue West, Golden Beach QLD; SJ Willimott, Magill North SA.

MAXI!

Sangean Portable Digital Radio

Ulla Graham-Smith, Kariong NSW.

5 x $50 Cash

Lynne Cargill, Shailer Park QLD; Kate Didulica, Drumcondra VIC; Carina Polimeni, Croydon VIC; Megan Sandison, Kawerau NZ; Mrs P Turner, Turvey Park NSW.