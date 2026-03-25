$1000 Cash
Crossword & Puzzle Collection 158
E James, Forest Lake QLD.
$500 Cash
Colossus 222
I Bourke, Dunedin NZ.
Cluewords 232
S Epps, Bedford WA.
Christine’s Big Crossword 403
V Grieve, The Entrance NSW.
Cluewords 231
P Hingerty, Kensington NSW.
Christine’s Big Crossword 404
J Zerner, Southside QLD.
$250 Cash
MEGA! Crosswords 157
D Bawtree, Yeronga QLD; P McNeill, Ooralea QLD.
Colossus 222
K Cole, Smithfield QLD.
Variety Bumper Puzzles 140
N Heywood, Picnic Point NSW; L Te Hiko, Porirua NZ.
Christine’s Big Crossword 403
S Kilbride, Lara VIC.
Cluewords 231
L Meachem, Ballajura WA.
Christine’s Big Crossword 404
C Peebles, Maroochy River QLD.
Cluewords 232
A Salmon, Ferny Hills QLD.
Crossword & Puzzle Collection 158
F Wecker, Cotswold Hills QLD.
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