$1000 Cash

Cluewords 230

J McDonald, Beecroft NSW.

$500 Cash

Variety Bumper Puzzles 139

D Herring, Batemans Bay NSW.

Colossus 221

J Karkas, Burwood East VIC.

Cluewords 229

J Kohn, Malvern VIC.

Christine’s Big Crossword 402

P Tree, Hamilton NZ.

Crossword & Puzzle Collection 157

H Wildsmith, Bedfordale WA.

$250 Cash

Christine’s Big Crossword 400

L Dial, The Gap QLD; D Fowler, Home Hill QLD.

Variety Bumper Puzzles 139

L Evans, Swanbourne WA.

Christine’s Big Crossword 401

G Jeffreys, Penrith South NSW; R Ryan, Torquay QLD.

Cluewords 230

I Mua, Glendene NZ.

Cluewords 229

C Parker, Burpengary QLD.

MEGA! Crosswords 156

J Russell, Leopold VIC; M Smith, Devonport TAS.

Colossus 221

C Whittle, Cleveland QLD.