$1000 Cash

Variety Bumper Puzzles 134

J Fleming, Flemington VIC.

$500 Cash

Crossword and Puzzle Collection 152

N Bennett, Mullion Creek NSW.

Christine’s Big Crossword 391

B Ho, Waterford WA.

Cluewords 219

C Maxwell, Pauanui NZ.

Christine’s Big Crossword 390

C Thompson, Loganholme QLD.

Colossus 216

C Wells, Victoria Park WA.

$250 Cash

Variety Bumper Puzzles 134

S Cash, Samford Village QLD.

Christine’s Big Crossword 391

L Franklin, Mount Claremont WA.

Colossus 216

J Henderson, Ryde NSW.

MEGA! Crosswords 151

K Horton, Waterford WA; C Robertson, Heritage Park QLD.

Crossword and Puzzle Collection 152

M Jamesion, Kallangur QLD.

Cluewords 220

Y Lum-Filipe, Heathcote, NZ; H Tydd, Junabee QLD.

Cluewords 219

K Salmon, Highton VIC.

Christine’s Big Crossword 390

W Skiba, Glenella QLD.