$1000 Cash
Fauvette Lindrea, Long Gully VIC.
5 x $500 Cash
Kathryn Bowman, Berri SA; Marcia Durrington, South Murwillumbah NSW; Hazel Kale, Feilding NZ; Kelly Taylor, Ashgrove QLD; Joanna Withers, Silver Sands WA.
10 x $250 Cash
Martin Bone, Gore NZ; Dane Franich, Wollert VIC; Judith Haynes, Gisborne NZ; Justine Mannix, Coburg VIC; Christine Melbourne, St Andrews VIC; Judith Richards, Fannie Bay NT; Philip Roelens, Fairfield NSW; Beth Simmonds, Australind WA; Fiona Stace, Kurri Kurri NSW; Lenore Wissemann, Clifton QLD.