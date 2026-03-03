Congratulations to Jewel G., QLD, the winner of the $100,000 Cash Splash!

Congratulations to Jewel G from Queensland, our very excited (and still slightly in shock!) $100,000 Cash Splash winner, whose winning magazine was Colossus Crosswords! Jewel has been buying Lovatts magazines since 1984 and, until moving house 10 years ago, had kept every single issue she’d ever purchased. A loyal retail buyer – and subscriber from 2008 to 2010 – she enjoys Colossus Crosswords, MEGA! Crosswords, Crosswords & Puzzle Collection, Christine’s BIG Crosswords, and Handy Sudoku, with The Stinker a real favourite for giving her brain a great workout.

Retired since 2019, Jewel is a proud mum of four, grandmother to twelve and great-grandmother to one, with another on the way in July. When she’s not puzzling, Jewel enjoys Diamond Art painting (especially dolphins) and plays ten-pin bowling in three teams: The Old Chooks, Hit and Miss, and the Lucky Strikes.

Jewel says her advice to other entrants is simple: “Keep entering … someone has to win!”