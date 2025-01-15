The Demon
De’Longhi Icona Toaster
P Courtney, Middle Ridge QLD; S Thorpe, Wallsend NSW.
MEGA! Goliathon
$100 Cash
P Little, Arana Hills QLD.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Deck the Halls
Dreamaker Heated Faux Fur Throw
D Anderson, Swansea TAS.
Wheel Words
Sol: Situation
$50 Cash
R Gardam, Derrimut VIC; R McRae, Boambee East NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Reindeer
Al.ive Wash & Lotion Duo
C Henry, Hoppers Crossing VIC; R Macor, Manunda QLD.
Patchwork
Sol: Partridge
Oxford English Dictionary
C Butler, Albion Park Rail NSW; S Westby, Nirimba QLD.
Acrostic
Sol: The Day of the Triffids
$100 Cash
B Dobson, Longford TAS; I Rose, Branxholm TAS.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Tinsel and Glitter
SOH Melbourne Candle
L Baker, Balhannah SA; K Finlay, Westmeadows VIC.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Peace on Earth
Halo LED Magnifier Task Lamp
D Beatty, Forest Hill VIC; R Pigott, High Wycombe WA.
Ninesies
Sol: Guest
$50 Cash
N Banyard, McKail WA; C Burrows, Ocean Reef WA.
Do Your Block
Sol: Lights
$50 Cash
V Morgan, Langford WA; A Sandler, Denmark WA.
Fill-In
Sol: Goose
Lovatts Tote Bag and erasable pens
H Barry, St Albans VIC; J Tritt, Balnarring VIC.
Skeleton
Sol: Ornament
SLIP Silk Pillowcase
C Geale, George Town TAS; N Greenbank, Invermay Park VIC.
Elevenses
Sol: Gifts
$50 Cash
M Pieper, Wagga Wagga NSW; A Zonta, Ringwood VIC.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: David Schwimmer
$50 Cash
H Kendall-Torry, Fyshwick ACT; L Nicholls, Tandur QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Bradley Whitford
Base Collective Magnesium & White Tea Body Balm
S Bilke, Mooroolbark VIC; L Johnson, Gympie QLD.
Guess Who?
Sol: Princess Diana
$50 Cash
M Dosser, Holland Park West QLD; G Symonds, Kuitpo SA.
FindaWord
Sol: A make-believe ideal world
Bespoke Letterpress Stationery Set
A Bennett, Shearwater TAS; N Jessup, Cowes VIC.
Do It Yourself
Lovatts DIY winner’s pen
I Goodwin, Sofala NSW.
$50 Cash
R Bloomfield, Foxton NZ; D Constable, Newport QLD.
Recent Comments