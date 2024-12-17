The Demon
Breville The Toast and Melt 2-slice Sandwich Grill
D Allan, St Albans Park VIC; C Carter, Eaglehawk VIC.
MEGA! Goliathon
$100 Cash
E Bradley, Allansford VIC.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Cast the first stone
Wonderboom Wireless Speaker
I Gill, Raymond Terrace NSW.
Wheel Words
Sol: Sensation
$50 Cash
D Bebbington, North Isis QLD; J Marshall, Upper Rollands Plains NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Sapphire
Twinings 6 Compartment Tea Chest & Tea
A Andrews, Epping VIC; C Dow, Beaumaris TAS.
Patchwork
Sol: Moonstone
Macquarie Concise Dictionary
S Berry, Benalla VIC; G Fernley, Eight Mile Plains QLD; T Garner, Penguin TAS; N Grosse, North Haven SA; C Schwager, Aberglasslyn NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Cordillera Occidental
$100 Cash
J Olafsen, Tea Tree Gully SA; J Woolliams, Wainuiomata NZ.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Rough Diamond
Journey of Something 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle
J Needham, Cygnet TAS; K Williams, Walcha Road NSW.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Hit rock bottom
L’Occitane eau de toilette
N Boyd, Stanmore NSW; R Mays, Blackmans Bay TAS.
Ninesies
Sol: Slate
$50 Cash
C Davies, Leigh NZ; U Ihnatko, Murray Bridge SA.
Do Your Block
Sol: Garnet
$50 Cash
J Clark, Gunnedah NSW; I Sherman, Lara VIC.
Fill-In
Sol: Amber
Agate Crystal Coaster Set
N Gordon, Ferny Hills QLD; G Watson, Narrabundafi ACT.
Skeleton
Sol: Zircon
Fisher Space Pen
N Anderson, Amaroo ACT; N Tucker, Munruben QLD.
Elevenses
Sol: Pearl
$50 Cash
J Harrison, Edgeworth NSW; J Moore, Para Vista SA.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Lenny Kravitz
$50 Cash
M Findlay, Charlestown NSW; C King, Urangan QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Katey Sagal
Wheatbag Lavender Heat Pillow
M Doyle, Riverview QLD; A White, Roma QLD.
Guess Who
Sol: Rowan Atkinson
$50 Cash
M Clark, Kingaroy QLD; L Giles, Andergrove QLD.
FindaWord
Sol: Morning Glory, Oasis
Salus Eucalyptus & Rosemary Body Scrub
M Bartlett, Anitgua QLD; H Jenman, Burpengary East QLD.
Do It Yourself
Lovatts DIY winner’s pen
K Samaras, West Wollongong NSW.
$50 Cash
T Berlitz, Sandy Bay TAS; E Roberts, East Perth WA.
Recent Comments