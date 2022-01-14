The Demon
Bushnell Binoculars
A Geller, Gardenvale VIC.
$50 Cash
G Siviour, Nuriootpa SA; K Williams, Walcha Road NSW.
MEGA! Goliathon
Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack
J Moore, Para Vista SA.
$25 Cash
M Croser, Pottsville NSW; B Foster, Mudgeeraba QLD; M McGowan, Ferny Hills QLD; J Schipper, Kalkie QLD.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Santa’s Little Helpers
Coleman LED Torch
C Leahy, Christles Beach SA; M McCabe, Nollamara WA.
Wheel Words
Sol: Democracy
$25 Cash
M Cawley, Chipping Norton NSW; H Dixon, Georges Hall NSW; A Griffin, Berwick VIC; K Psarianos, Earlwood NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Stockings
Macquarie Combined Dictionary & Thesaurus
R Alexander, Malaga WA; J Baker, Faulconbridge NSW; M Campbell, Biggera Waters QLD; S Foster, Umina Beach NSW; C Gilmour, Yamba NSW; G Hartig, Croki NSW; F Lenord, Boronia Heights QLD; L Moore, Armidale NSW; Mrs T Thompson, Rosebery TAS; E Vaughan, Lyons NT.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Manger
$50 Cash
S Lamberth, Nambucca Heads NSW; T Pinicard, Trevallyn TAS.
Acrostic
Sol: John ‘Mad Jack’ Churchill
Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos
G Buck, Millicent SA; G Fernley, Eight Mile Plains QLD; K L Finnemore, Wodonga VIC; H Walker, Nar Nar Goon North VIC.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Seasons Greetings
$50 Cash
B MacBean, Doubleview WA; F MacRae, Casino NSW.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Goodwill to all Men
$50 Cash
G Clarke, Jannali NSW; R Gardam, Derrimut VIC.
Ninesies
Sol: Gold
$25 Cash
M Baskerville, Fairy Hill NSW; D Bihun, Paringa SA; C Bourke, Donvale VIC; N Hutchison, Hamlyn Terrace NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Sleigh
Lovatts Tote Bag
C Adams, Ocean Grove VIC; J Greenwood, Templestowe VIC; R Locke, Port Macquarie NSW; C Parker, Temura NSW.
Fill-In
Sol: Angel
$25 Cash
J Ash, Park Grove TAS; J Bromfield, Kahibah NSW; M Oswald, Albion Park NSW; N Pye, Lara VIC.
Skeleton
Sol: Tidings
$50 Cash
M Brazel, Ballina NSW; P Tegg, North Hobart TAS.
Elevenses
Sol: Noel
$25 Cash
S Boldizs, Clayton South VIC; G Donovan, Glenlee QLD; A Duggan, Sorell TAS; B Irvine, Sunbury VIC.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Patti Smith
$25 Cash
P Leis, Nudgee QLD; T Montgomerie, Tomakin NSW; Mrs J Petschack, Glen Waverley VIC; B Schultz, Kawungan QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Nelly Furtado
Lovatts Tea Towel
S Box, Cue WA; C Chandler, Horseshoe Bend NSW; T Jones, Greenway ACT; D Teare, Nelly Bay QLD.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Sean Bean
$25 Cash
S Curtis, Walcha NSW; H Johnson, South West Rocks NSW; K Little, Moranbah QLD; L Rapley, Nerang QLD.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Bradley Cooper
Luxe Reusable Straw Set
A Andrews, Epping VIC; D Beatty, Forest Hill VIC; J Hayes, Maryborough QLD; R Ribbans, Bundaberg QLD.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
R Wagner, Shellharbour NSW.
$25 Cash
P Cowley, Grange QLD; C Holmes, Port Macquarie NSW; D Kinne, Banyo QLD; D Stasinowsky, Kanwal NSW.