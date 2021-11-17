The Demon

Nutribullet Mega Pack

M Muldoon, Kenmore QLD.

$50 Cash

D Jenkins, Drouin VIC; R McInnes, Grafton NSW.

MEGA! Goliathon

Salus Hand Care Duo

W Nash, Kangaroo Flat VIC.

$25 Cash

L Eade, Bentley Park QLD; M Fowler, Kew NSW; D Haines, Wynn Vale SA; J Lancaster, Grafton NSW.

Contest Coupon

BIG Easy

Sol: A drop in the ocean

$50 Cash

P Cawdrey, Banksia Beach QLD; V Frawley, Koondoola WA.

Wheel Words

Sol: Character

$25 Cash

K Cameron, California Gully VIC; P Kernohan, Reservoir VIC; C Petkevicius, Batehaven NSW; Mr & Mrs R Thorburn, Mount Warren Park QLD.

Wiz Words

Sol: Manatee

Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition

A Brooks, Kilmore VIC; M Harper, Everton Park QLD; S Hicks, Mudgeeraba QLD; L Lingard, Riverview QLD; C Medcalf, Urraween QLD; J Stevens, Theodore QLD; A Thomas, Maiden Gully VIC; J Thornton, Maryborough QLD; B Tredrea, Porirua NZ; A Wyman, Corinda QLD.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Conch

$50 Cash

M Glover, Shailer Park QLD; M Gray, Taree NSW.

Acrostic

Sol: Field of light Uluru

Lovatts Tea Towel

J Dickson, Eagle Bay QLD; M Mancone, Castle Hill NSW; C Pearce, Edmonton QLD; Mrs M Wharton, Bull Creek WA.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Sea turtle

$50 Cash

J McCabe, Sunbury VIC; A Wells, Baldivis WA.

BIG Tougher

Sol: The coast is clear

Frank Green Reusable Cup

T Crispin, Belmont WA; D Newsome, Wollert VIC.

Ninesies

Sol: Brine

$25 Cash

R G Crown, Donnybrook WA; P Hare, Tathra NSW; N Michalski, Montmorency VIC; M Oswald, Albion Park NSW.

Do Your Block

Sol: Worms

Lovatts Tote Bag

J Dwyer, Noosaville QLD; H Gillam, Falcon WA; A Hughes, Dalby QLD; M Miketic, Moorooka QLD.

Fill-In

Sol: Oyster

$25 Cash

A Crane, Wauchope NSW; J A Ferguson, Redcliffe QLD; J Gordon, Padstow NSW; I Jacobsen, Parrearra QLD.

Skeleton

Sol: Dolphin

$50 Cash

W Nisbett, The Vines WA; V Smith, Hoppers Crossing VIC.

Elevenses

Sol: Coral

$25 Cash

S Benfield, Piangil VIC; R Dyer, Ferny Hills QLD; K Quigley, Glen Waverley VIC; R Wilkinson, Evatt ACT.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Willem Dafoe

$25 Cash

B Barker, Inala QLD; R Harris, Werribee VIC; C Hartmann, Bowenville QLD; I Juhasz, Eltham VIC.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Maria Sharapova

Base Collective Magnesium Oils

P Barro, Port Maquarie NSW; P Souflias, Caringbah South NSW; D Sprigg, Gosnells WA; M Turnbull, Lismore Heights NSW.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Lupita Nyong’o

Salus Lavender Heat Pillow

N Anderson, Amaroo ACT; M Carr, Belmont QLD; R Miller, Highett VIC; T Wilkinson, Cranbourne North VIC.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Imelda Staunton

Luxe Reusable Straw Set

J Bacayo, Deagon QLD; J Brady, Chelsea Heights VIC; R Meyers, Cranbourne East VIC; D Murphy, Maroochydore QLD.

Do It Yourself

$100 Cash

J Clancy, Fairfield NSW.

$25 Cash

K Caputo, Paralowie SA; T Garagonoulis, Dandenong North VIC; C Hall, Clayfield QLD; R Hender, Zillmere QLD.