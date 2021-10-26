The Demon
Lenovo Smart Clock
H Hewitt, Tauranga NZ.
$50 Cash
J Axton, Wingham NSW; G Mann, Eleebana NSW.
MEGA! Goliathon
Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack
E Collins, Girrawheen WA.
$25 Cash
J Byrnes, Morisset Park NSW; G Evans, Hinchinbrook NSW; J Grieve, Dalmeny NSW; A Newell, Chatswood NSW.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Cold hard cash
Salus Hand Care Duo
D Dunn, Pennant Hills NSW; W Holz, Augathella QLD.
Wheel Words
Sol: Broadcast
$25 Cash
N Dunn, Kendall NSW; B Edom, Para Hills West SA; M Gordon, Kanwal NSW; C Warren, Beechboro WA.
Wiz Words
Sol: Glory
Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition
K Egglestone, Rockingham WA; J Gibbs, Mt Wellington NZ; L Karlsson, Hastings NZ; D Lowe, Raureka NZ; J Mason, Padbury WA; J McLachlan, Hamilton NZ; A McLeod, West Harbour NZ; P Tree, Hamilton NZ; M Wilks, North Shore, Auckland NZ; Ms K Zessin, Aitkenvale QLD.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Thrilled
$50 Cash
T Diamond, Te Horo NZ; T & E Teasdale, Wainuiomata NZ.
Acrostic
Sol: Valentina Tereshkova
Pure Papaya Ointment
J Hulme, Narrewarren South VIC; W Lawn, Kirwan QLD; L Liebelt, Mount Barker SA; B Smith, Vale Park SA.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Cash in hand
Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
H Grant, Drouin VIC; N Grosse, North Haven SA.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Share the wealth
$50 Cash
L Jones, Huntingdale WA; J Knight, Tingalpa QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Cents
$25 Cash
D Baird, Kelso QLD; I Cook, Port Douglas QLD; R Cavanagh, Palmerston North NZ; A Skoutarides, Black Rock VIC.
Do Your Block
Sol: Coins
Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos
D Bradley, Yarloop WA; K Bylebyl, Innisfail QLD; H Gillam, Falcon WA; E Houston, Bayswater WA.
Fill-In
Sol: Notes
$25 Cash
D Banes, Donnybrook WA; C Hannagan, Peterborough SA; L Perinet, Centenary Heights QLD; R Williams, The Palms QLD.
Skeleton
Sol: Money
$50 Cash
S Hood, Yandaran QLD; A Price, Kapunda SA.
Elevenses
Sol: Riches
$25 Cash
J Caddy, Bibra Lake WA; S Dempster, North Ipswich QLD; M Durrington, South Murwillumbah NSW; K McWhinney, Pottsville NSW.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Keira Knightley
$25 Cash
J Chrzescijanski, Bellbird Park QLD; J Harris, Bundaberg QLD; D Howell, Corinda QLD; S Reilly, Epsom VIC.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Roy Rogers
Lovatts Tote Bag
J Dickson, Eagleby QLD; M English, Burpengary QLD; S Spanner, Eagleby QLD; A Ward, Cootamundra NSW.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Jim Sturgess
$25 Cash
K McFarlane, Cowes VIC; M Murray, Narooma NSW; J Phillips, Picton NSW; J Watts, Moolboolaman QLD.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Melissa Leo
Lovatts Tea Towel
Mrs H Ahmed, Yagoona NSW; R Baker, Munster WA; T Griffin, Queanbeyan NSW; E Langridge, Rivervale WA.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
D Newsome, Balaklava SA.
$25 Cash
P Bevan, Kanahooka NSW; N Julian, New Lynn NZ; G Lee, Wahroonga NSW ; L Watson, Warnbro WA.