The Demon

Wonderboom Wireless Speaker

Z Cianchi, Kambah ACT.

$50 Cash

J Ash, Park Grove TAS; D Murphy, Upper Mt Gravatt QLD.

MEGA! Goliathon

Salus Hand Care Duo

J Bailey, Nambour QLD.

$25 Cash

N Brandi, Camberwell VIC; B Culley, Keith SA; C Irving, Nudgee QLD; E Preiato, Viveash WA.

Contest Coupon

BIG Easy

Sol: On the ball

Bodum Coffee Sets

J Axton, Wingham NSW; L James, Redwood Park SA

Wheel Words

Sol: Picnicker

$25 Cash

G Craig, Willetton WA; C Dow, Beaumaris TAS; L Fisher, Ellen Grove QLD; A Smith, Auckland NZ.

Wiz Words

Sol: Panda

Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition

M Bowker, Thornlie WA; M Bradshaw, Elanora QLD; M Hamilton, Marsfield NSW; J May, Kalamunda WA; N Miller, Oakden SA; H Ryan, Quirindi NSW; G Staub, West End QLD; H Steffen, Mudgee NSW; M Thomas, Fern Bay NSW; B Wagner, Westbrook QLD.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Conga

$50 Cash

G Jackson, Whitianga NZ; G Spencer, Weston ACT.

Acrostic

Sol: Misty Copeland Ballet

Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos

J Dickson, Carlton North VIC; D Lyons, Caulfield South VIC; E Nelson, Panania NSW; D Petersen, North Rockhampton QLD.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Sit tight

$50 Cash

R Claffey, Balcatta WA; L Jones, Huntingdale WA.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Dancing on air

Rose Quartz Face Roller

K Bakon, Wyoming NSW; Mrs L Britten, Maryborough VIC.

Nnesies

Sol: Opals

$25 Cashi

J Allan, Yamba NSW; M Boulton, Banjup WA; B Carroll, Nudgee Beach QLD; F Nicholls, Sippy Downs QLD.

Do Your Block

Sol: Waltz

Lovatts Tea Towel

A Appelhof, Oxley QLD; W Blackson, Hoppers Crossing VIC; C Murray, Palmwoods QLD; E Vaughan, Lyons NT.

Fill-In

Sol: Snake

Gardener’s Soap

M Amos, Hamilton NZ; A Cocking, Budgewoi NSW; S J Willimott, Magill North SA; V Yates, West Pennant Hills NSW.

Skeleton

Sol: Bolero

Frank Green Reusable Cup

R Aston, Himatangi Beach NZ; J Ewer, Bangor NSW.

Elevenses

Sol: Panther

$25 Cash

T Crispin, Belmont WA; M McKinnon, Ballina NSW; M Sills, Watermans Bay WA; B Walker, Gosford NSW.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Beatrix Potter

$25 Cash

B Andersson, Bunbury WA; T Gray, Hamilton NZ; Mrs F Mackessack, Berwick VIC; P Neuzerling, Spencer Park WA.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Salvatore Ferragamo

Lovatts Tote Bag

H Burchett, Inverloch VIC; J Phillips, Frenchs Forest NSW; S Russell-Jones, Collaroy Beach NSW; J Singleton, Maryborough VIC.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Vera Wang

$25 Cash

R Agnew, Bingil Bay QLD; C Frame, Queanbeyan NSW; L Lennox, Ellenbrook WA; R Wilkinson, Evatt ACT.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Jim Caviezel

Base Collective Magnesium Oils

K Benger, Mannum SA; D Blackie, Cannonvale QLD; A Morrone, North Perth WA; D Newsome, Reservoir VIC.