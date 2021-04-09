BIG – AUSTRALIA 341
Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
NutriBullet Mega Pack
V Hartas, Woy Woy NSW.
$50 Cash
F Duthie, Manly West QLD; R Hooper, Burderim QLD.
MEGA! Goliathon
SOH Melbourne Candles
M Amos, Hamilton NZ.
$25 Cash
M Allan, Sarsfield VIC; V Farr, Halls Head WA; G Smith, Granville QLD; Miss V Watson, Trentham VIC.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Learn the ropes
Coleman Torch
D Davy, Moss Vale NSW; M Norburn, The Gap QLD.
Wheel Words
Sol: Quadruped
$25 Cash
E Langridge, Rivervale WA; D Ryan, Canning Vale WA; T Semmens, Waimauku, NZ; B Sheehan, Denistone NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Battleship
Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition
N Cranston, Ngatea, NZ; H Grant, Drouin VIC; D Hannan, Eight Mile Plains QLD; L Jones, Frankston VIC; S Pommier, Heatley QLD; J Ryan, Chifley ACT; K Stewart, Wyndham Vale VIC; L Symonds, Warradale SA; B Williams, Kabra QLD; S Zol, Concord NSW.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Submarine
$50 Cash
F Hitchen, Burraneer NSW; A White, North Epping NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Keanu Reeves The Matrix
Magnesium Bath Salts
S Blayden, Cammeray NSW; R Jamieson, Monto QLD; G Lee, Wahroonga NSW; A Svrcek, Berala NSW.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Ship to shore
Salus Hand Care Duo
M Garvey, Hobsonville Point, NZ; Mrs M Jaksic, Narre Warren VIC.
BIG Tougher
Sol: From sea to shining sea
$50 Cash
C Dale, Glendale NSW; F Purcell, Kilcoy QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Raft
$25 Cash
F Cochaud, Sandringham VIC; B Ive, Coleraine VIC; P Murphy, Stafford QLD; M Pike, Granville NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Schooner
Lovatts Tea Towel
J Cornell, Wonga QLD; V Cree, Roseville NSW; L Schoevers, Downer ACT; J Worrall, Melville WA.
Fill-In
Sol: Canoe
$25 Cash
G Boyd, Ross TAS; D Penfold, Coffs Harbour NSW; J Prior, Currimundi QLD; R Wrightson, Kilaben Bay NSW.
Skeleton
Sol: Trawler
Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
A Garrick, Seven Hills NSW; M Telder, Harvey WA.
Elevenses
Sol: Barge
Gardener’s Soap
Mrs W Asbock, Southport QLD; J Chadwick, Paradise SA; S Rowling, Motueka NZ; H Smith, Mill Park VIC.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Alannah Myles
$25 Cash
M Maguire, Woolooware NSW; D Moore, Belmont North NSW; R Moss, Ashford NSW; L Vann, Clontarf QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Benicio del Toro
Lovatts Tote Bag
L Battishill, Blackalls Park NSW; R Charlton, Hornsby Heights NSW; P Dolan, Willoughby NSW; R Rees, Leeming WA.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Chiwetel Ejiofor
$25 Cash
L Blair-Quigg, Caboolture QLD; J Burke, Kaiapoi NZ; M Ingley, Highland Park, NZ; K Peacock, Rolleston NZ.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Rashida Jones
Pure Papaya Ointment
L Beres, Albany WA; E Geczko, Hamilton Hill WA; D Vanderwal, Cardup WA; L Watson, Ipswich QLD.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
H Earle, Napier NZ.
$25 Cash
E Blackmore, Warana QLD; M Cavendish, Wynnum West QLD; K Houlahan, Northland, NZ; D Newsome, Reservoir VIC.