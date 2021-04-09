BIG – AUSTRALIA 341

Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

NutriBullet Mega Pack

V Hartas, Woy Woy NSW.

$50 Cash

F Duthie, Manly West QLD; R Hooper, Burderim QLD.

MEGA! Goliathon

SOH Melbourne Candles

M Amos, Hamilton NZ.

$25 Cash

M Allan, Sarsfield VIC; V Farr, Halls Head WA; G Smith, Granville QLD; Miss V Watson, Trentham VIC.

Contest Coupon

BIG Easy

Sol: Learn the ropes

Coleman Torch

D Davy, Moss Vale NSW; M Norburn, The Gap QLD.

Wheel Words

Sol: Quadruped

$25 Cash

E Langridge, Rivervale WA; D Ryan, Canning Vale WA; T Semmens, Waimauku, NZ; B Sheehan, Denistone NSW.

Wiz Words

Sol: Battleship

Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition

N Cranston, Ngatea, NZ; H Grant, Drouin VIC; D Hannan, Eight Mile Plains QLD; L Jones, Frankston VIC; S Pommier, Heatley QLD; J Ryan, Chifley ACT; K Stewart, Wyndham Vale VIC; L Symonds, Warradale SA; B Williams, Kabra QLD; S Zol, Concord NSW.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Submarine

$50 Cash

F Hitchen, Burraneer NSW; A White, North Epping NSW.

Acrostic

Sol: Keanu Reeves The Matrix

Magnesium Bath Salts

S Blayden, Cammeray NSW; R Jamieson, Monto QLD; G Lee, Wahroonga NSW; A Svrcek, Berala NSW.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Ship to shore

Salus Hand Care Duo

M Garvey, Hobsonville Point, NZ; Mrs M Jaksic, Narre Warren VIC.

BIG Tougher

Sol: From sea to shining sea

$50 Cash

C Dale, Glendale NSW; F Purcell, Kilcoy QLD.

Ninesies

Sol: Raft

$25 Cash

F Cochaud, Sandringham VIC; B Ive, Coleraine VIC; P Murphy, Stafford QLD; M Pike, Granville NSW.

Do Your Block

Sol: Schooner

Lovatts Tea Towel

J Cornell, Wonga QLD; V Cree, Roseville NSW; L Schoevers, Downer ACT; J Worrall, Melville WA.

Fill-In

Sol: Canoe

$25 Cash

G Boyd, Ross TAS; D Penfold, Coffs Harbour NSW; J Prior, Currimundi QLD; R Wrightson, Kilaben Bay NSW.

Skeleton

Sol: Trawler

Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries

A Garrick, Seven Hills NSW; M Telder, Harvey WA.

Elevenses

Sol: Barge

Gardener’s Soap

Mrs W Asbock, Southport QLD; J Chadwick, Paradise SA; S Rowling, Motueka NZ; H Smith, Mill Park VIC.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Alannah Myles

$25 Cash

M Maguire, Woolooware NSW; D Moore, Belmont North NSW; R Moss, Ashford NSW; L Vann, Clontarf QLD.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Benicio del Toro

Lovatts Tote Bag

L Battishill, Blackalls Park NSW; R Charlton, Hornsby Heights NSW; P Dolan, Willoughby NSW; R Rees, Leeming WA.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Chiwetel Ejiofor

$25 Cash

L Blair-Quigg, Caboolture QLD; J Burke, Kaiapoi NZ; M Ingley, Highland Park, NZ; K Peacock, Rolleston NZ.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Rashida Jones

Pure Papaya Ointment

L Beres, Albany WA; E Geczko, Hamilton Hill WA; D Vanderwal, Cardup WA; L Watson, Ipswich QLD.

Do It Yourself

$100 Cash

H Earle, Napier NZ.

$25 Cash

E Blackmore, Warana QLD; M Cavendish, Wynnum West QLD; K Houlahan, Northland, NZ; D Newsome, Reservoir VIC.