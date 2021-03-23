Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Sangean Portable Digital Radio
M Cavendish, Wynnum West QLD.
$50 Cash
J Eather, Corowa NSW; J Hawkins, Sarina QLD.
MEGA! Goliathon
Seed & Sprout Shopping Set
M Clark, Kingaroy QLD.
$25 Cash
R Charlton, Hornsby Heights NSW; M Croser, Pottsville NSW; Mrs M McIvor, Elsternwick VIC; S Snedden, Medowie NSW.
Content Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: A match made in heaven
Rose Quartz Face Roller
C Scoble, Picton NSW; M Telder, Harvey WA.
Wheel Words
Sol: Marvelled
$25 Cash
D Holt, Mackay QLD; D Lothian, Willetton WA; BW O’Toole, Dudley Park WA; N Pye, Lara VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Romance
Macquarie Dictionary and Thesaurus Combined Edition
I Beatty, Narrabundah ACT; R Bullen, South Grafton NSW; N Dunn, Kendall NSW; B Edom, Para Hills West SA; H Ewen, Armadale WA; R Page, Oakden SA; T Rich, Baldivis WA; P Stoneham, Harris Park NSW; N Thomson, Mackay QLD; J Windsor, Wattle Flat NSW.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Carnation
$50 Cash
J Gordon, Padstow NSW; L Kontos, Pimpama QLD.
Acrostic
Sol: DreamWorks Animation
Salus Hand Cream
C Faehrmann, The Hill NSW; M Paniz, Thornbury VIC; J Pekkanen, Wulguru QLD; A Pollard, Goulburn NSW.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Forget-me-nots
$50 Cash
M Hart, Moama NSW; C Sutcliffe, Adamstown NSW.
BIG Tougher
Sol: My one and only
$50 Cash
C Haithwaite, Kinross WA; A Shearer, Gympie QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Iris
$25 Cash
Z Cianchi, Kambah ACT; R Grindlay, Dingley Village VIC; S Miers, Albany Creek QLD; P Redgewell, Camperdown VIC.
Do Your Block
Sol: Poems
Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos
E Denereaz, Frankston VIC; Q Purnell, Caboolture QLD; B Stuart, Maryborough VIC; J Wheeler, Paynesville VIC.
Fill-In
Sol: Letter
$25 Cash
Y Bisset, Hinchinbrook NSW; M Monaghan, Green Point NSW; M Sills, Watermans Bay WA; V Slattery, Wallaroo SA.
Skeleton
Sol: Cherish
$50 Cash
A Boobyer, Port Douglas QLD; J & M Roadley, Leichhardt QLD.
Elevenses
Sol: Dove
$25 Cash
M Bushing, St Marys TAS; S Fox, Kenmore QLD; H Hammond, Narooma NSW; D Teare, Nelly Bay.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Amanda Bynes
$25 Cash
J Hills, Glen Iris VIC; H Kendall-Torry, Fyshwick ACT; M Walsh, Highton VIC; P Waters, Hazelbrook NSW.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Hank Azaria
Luxe Reusable Straw Set
D Barker, Douglas Park NSW; R Halliday, Collingwood Park QLD; P Williams, North Haven NSW; J Young, Heidelberg VIC.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Cyd Charisse
$25 Cash
M Ciovica, West Swan WA; P Langford, Wingham NSW; L Malone, New Town TAS; I Thomas, Edgeworth NSW.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Michael Caine
Lovatts Tote Bag
R Collaton, Para Hills West SA; L Hand, Geilston Bay TAS; V Spinks, Northam WA; D Stutley, Port Pirie SA.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
M Dunbar, Wellington NZ.
$25 Cash
R Pigott, High Wycombe WA; M Poole, Collinsville QLD; C Robinson, Hopetoun WA; Z Shaideen, Parklea NSW.