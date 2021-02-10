Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Breville Toast & Melt Sandwich Press
D Swift, Palm Beach QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
K McWhinney, Pottsville NSW; S Pommier, Heatley QLD.
MEGA! Goliathon
Seed & Sprout Shopping Set
K & M Darlington, Sanctuary Point NSW.
4 x $25 Cash
J Boyd, Wandal QLD; L Mahoney, Currumbin Waters QLD; M Miller, Woonona NSW; G Nelson, Carindale QLD.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Stroke of Midnight
2 x Frank Green Reusable Cups
M Naylor, Buff Point NSW; E Roberts, Hamlyn Heights VIC.
Wheel Words
Sol: Mortician
4 x $25 Cash
M Croser, Pottsville NSW; D Latimer, Beenleigh QLD; M Li, Strathfield NSW; S Taylor, Mount Warren Park QLD.
Wiz Words
Sol: Champagne
10 x Macquarie Dictionary and Thesaurus Combined Editions
J Curtis, Terrigal NSW; M Devine, Gladesville NSW; K Gibbs, Beenleigh QLD; M Gray, Taree NSW; H Kember, Stratton WA; E Lloyd-Taylor, Leanyer NT; A Newell, Chatswood NSW; K Simpson, Jamisontown NSW; D Towle, Frederickton NSW; C Warren, Beechboro WA.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Memories
2 x Salus Hand Care Duos
H Jenman, Burpengary East QLD; C McPhee, Wurtulla QLD.
Acrostic
Sol: Christina Applegate
4 x Lovatts Tote Bags
J Burley, Red Hill QLD; L Ramsay, Wilsonton Heights QLD; D Sherwin, Toowoomba QLD; R Sperring, Howrah TAS.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Clean slate
2 x $50 Cash
K Decker, Beulah VIC; A Drage, Gosnells WA.
BIG Tougher
Sol: In with the new
2 x SOH Candles
J Bailey, Nambour QLD; V Fredericks, Sippy Downs QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Hats
4 x $25 Cash
J Herbert, Dapto NSW; H Rutherford, Maroubra NSW; K Sant, Londonderry NSW; P Woolcock, Swanbourne WA.
Do Your Block
Sol: Father
4 x Lovatts Tea Towels
H Ewen, Armadale WA; H McLaine, Healesville VIC; V Palazzi, Parkes NSW; J Wilson, Leeming WA.
Fill-In
Sol: Time
4 x $25 Cash
S Benfield, Piangil VIC; G Bishop, Gympie QLD; H Grant, Drouin VIC; J Green, Downer ACT.
Skeleton
Sol: Balloons
2 x $50 Cash
G Fraser, Marion SA; G Siviour, Nuriootpa SA.
Elevenses
Sol: Ball
4 x $25 Cash
J Boakes, Yamba NSW; D Denness, Armidale NSW; C Handley, Nullawarre VIC; P Johnson, Currarong NSW.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Jon Heder
4 x $25 Cash
H Bealey, Lindisfarne TAS; Ms H Butten, Traralgon VIC; M Louis, Gunnedah NSW; T Rodgers, Glenorchy TAS.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Jane Krakowski
4 x Base Collective Magnesium Oils
B Hathaway, Upper Hutt NZ; J Meldrum, Woongarrah NSW; R Olsen, Yarrawonga Park NSW; J Skelton, Kaikohe NZ.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Usain Bolt
4 x $25 Cash
C Burrows, Ocean Reef WA; D Lee, Cooranbong NSW; R Rees, Berkeley NSW; N Trotter, Swanbourne WA.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Helen Mirren
4 x Pure Papaya Ointments
J Devin, Russell Island QLD; J Greenwood, Templestowe VIC; L Merrigan, Poowong VIC; H Smith, Fishermans Bay NSW.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
H Laing, Chester Hill NSW.
4 x $25 Cash
J Boakes, Yamba NSW; S Clark, Ellenbrook WA; S Forward, Cannington WA; K Frazer, Manilla NSW.