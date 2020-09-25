Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Delonghi Icona Kettle
D Raines, Kingaroy QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
F Beaton, Pascoe Vale VIC; B Riley, Ninderry QLD.
MEGA! Goliathon
Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack
Mrs J Flannery, Elanora QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
G Brumby, Magill SA; H Chell, Glengarry TAS; Mrs P Halls, Nambucca Heads NSW; B N Hoult, Richmond NZ.
BIG Easy
Sol: Hold your horses
2 x Salus Hand Care Duos
K Berry, Noarlunga Downs SA; Mrs J A Stemp, Penrith NSW.
Wheel Words
Sol: Hairdryer
4 x $25 Cash
S Edhouse, Rotorua NZ; J Exley, Kingsley WA; M Tulloch, Busselton WA; S Willshire, Angaston SA.
Wiz Words
Sol: Brumby
10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionaries
Mrs A Farr, North Rockhampton QLD; J Feder, Henley Beach SA; J Higginson, Padbury WA; N McInally, Raceview QLD; N Parton, Acacia Gardens NSW; C Peebles, Maroochy River QLD; P Saraste, Goulburn NSW; M Sarich, Erskine WA; J Semple, Swan Bay NSW; J Vanquaethem-Eagle, Logan Village QLD.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Mustang
2 x Collins Atlases
I Clark, New Plymouth NZ; M Gibb, Forster NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Alexander Graham Bell
4 x Pure Papaya Ointments
C Austin, Lowood QLD; S Brownridge, Rangewood QLD; M Chalker, Wangaratta VIC; J Dwyer, Noosaville QLD.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Horse sense
2 x $50 Cash
D Calsaferri, Kyneton VIC; A Hutchison, North Mackay QLD.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Get off your high horse
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
P Duncan, Kangaroo Flat VIC; J O’Shea, Yeppoon QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Hack
4 x $25 Cash
N Condon, Taupo NZ; J & J Holmes, Forrest Beach QLD; M Ingley, Highland Park NZ; J Moore, Healesville VIC.
Do Your Block
Sol: Pony
4 x Lovatts Tea Towels
J Develing, West Harbour NZ; A Finch, Melville WA; S Szabo, Ferndale WA; P Vartha, Feilding NZ.
Fill-In
Sol: Trap
4 x $25 Cash
T Henderson, Glenlyon VIC; M McIntosh, Bendigo VIC; L Opeskin, Milsons Point NSW; E Wilson, South West Rocks NSW.
Skeleton
Sol: Arabian
2 x $50 Cash
J Carrington, Collombatti NSW; M Coulson, Windale NSW.
Elevenses
Sol: Neigh
4 x $25 Cash
M Bushing, St Marys TAS; R Cooke, Ringwood North VIC; T Montgomerie, Tomakin NSW; D Orrock, Creswick VIC.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Cathy Freeman
4 x $25 Cash
D Gratton, Morphett Vale SA; R Moss, Ashford NSW; R Ninness, Moulamein NSW; P Robertson, Sarina QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Al Pacino
4 x Luxe Reusable Straw Sets
K Frazer, Manilla NSW; K Hudson, Glen Waverley VIC; R Smith, Beacon Hill NSW; A Walker, Kearneys Spring QLD.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Jennifer Saunders
4 x $25 Cash
M Bell, West End QLD; V Jackson, Wilsonton QLD; A Johnson, Wilsonton QLD; J Stidwell, Albany WA.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: John Cleese
4 x Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos
J Follett, New Lambton NSW; B McLeod, Fairy Meadow NSW; J Pulbrook, Gulgong NSW; S Schilling, Horsham VIC.