Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

$150 The Guild e-Gift Card

M Bushing, St Marys TAS.

2 x $50 Cash

S Dunbar, Maryborough VIC; J Scholz, Oakleigh South VIC.

MEGA! Goliathon

SOH Candle

J Davies, Bayswater WA.

4 x $25 Cash

D M Bickery, Stratford VIC; M Jensen, Goonellabah NSW; R M Sealey, Midland WA; A Thomas, Joondalup WA.

BIG Easy

Sol: Sleep like a log

2 x Frank Green Reusable Cups

P Briese, Mawson NSW; T Rodgers, Glenorchy TAS.

Wheel Words

Sol: Kidnapper

4 x $25 Cash

J Chappell, Narre Warren South VIC; F Hitchen, Burraneer NSW; T Reye, Armadale WA; A Rodgers, Chelsea Heights VIC.

Wiz Words

Sol: Birch

10 x Macquarie Dictionary and Thesaurus Combined Editions

C Casey, Broadbeach QLD; B Descas, Green Point NSW; J Eaton, Sunshine NSW; J Graham, Booragul NSW; M Hamilton, Marsfield NSW; S Hasyim, Stanmore NSW; J Hunt, Eaglehawk VIC; R Murray, Croydon South VIC; M Naylor, Buff Point NSW; D Turner, Norwood TAS.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Cypress

2 x Coleman LED Torches

H Presotto, Lawson NSW; A Sutton, Dapto NSW.

Acrostic

Sol: Angela Burdett-Coutts

4 x Pure Papaya Ointments

C Beechey, Dubbo NSW; N Huider, Burnside QLD; C King, Westminster WA; S Willshire, Angaston SA.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Go out on a limb

2 x $50 Cash

J Andres, Chirnside Park VIC; R Bray, Lake Clifton WA.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Shake life a leaf

2 x Bodum Coffee Sets

T Simlat, Atherton QLD; J Youens, Cranebrook NSW.

Ninesies

Sol: Oak

4 x $25 Cash

V Brady, Chain Valley Bay NSW; M Hill, Hamilton VIC; L Phelan, Bald Hills QLD; E Scott, Clayton VIC.

Do Your Block

Sol: Maple

4 x Lovatts Tote Bags

K Bonnor, Kingscliff NSW; L Cook, Keperra QLD; S Hopf, Maryborough QLD; Mrs M Poon, Woodpark NSW.

Fill-In

Sol: Spruce

4 x $25 Cash

R Clark, Wollongong NSW; M Cooper, Scone NSW; T Lauder, Grovedale VIC; R Marsh, Altona Meadows VIC.

Skeleton

Sol: Willow

2 x $50 Cash

A Fleming, Orana WA; M Ward, Officer VIC.

Elevenses

Sol: Pine

4 x $25 Cash

L Blair-Quigg, Caboolture QLD; T Dawson, Plympton SA; D Gardner, Armidale NSW; M Wood, Henty NSW.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Kevin Hart

4 x $25 Cash

L Handley, Parramatta NSW; M Longford, Hornsby NSW; P Mackenzie, Maryborough QLD; A Zonta, Ringwood VIC.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Catherine Zeta-Jones

4 x Lovatts Tea Towels

L Crane, Manly Vale NSW; S Dempster, North Ipswich QLD; W Forster, Carrington NSW; E Stevens, Brassall QLD.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Marvin Gaye

4 x $25 Cash

J Cavanough, Kingaroy QLD; D Ford, Elliott Heads QLD; Mrs C Muller, Wynnum West QLD; B Riley, Secret Harbour WA.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Emma Stone

4 x Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos

M Cawley, Chipping Norton NSW; J Lawson, Deloraine TAS; J Pearson, Miami QLD; M Walsh, Highton VIC.

Do It Yourself

$100 Cash

C Kajewski, Bongaree QLD.

4 x $25 Cash

S Crowley, Fennell Bay NSW; F Duthie, Manly West QLD; D Orrock, Creswick VIC; M Sherwood, Morrinsville NZ.