Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest

J Blake, Sale VIC.

2 x $50 Cash

J Cherrie, Erica VIC; V Yates, West Pennant Hills NSW.

MEGA! Goliathon

SOH Candle

N Gray, Cessnock NSW.

4 x $25 Cash

B Edom, Para Hills West SA; J Ewer, Bangor NSW; J Harwood, Casterton VIC; Mrs I Kelty, Burnie TAS.

Contest Coupon

BIG Easy

Sol: Play it by ear

2 x Bodum Coffee Sets

B Atta, Albion VIC; L Edwards, Yaroomba QLD.

Wheel Words

Sol: Healthier

4 x $25 Cash

V Frawley, Koondoola WA; L Jenkins, Merrylands NSW; V Marwood, Calista WA; M Sheehan, Silkstone QLD.

Wiz Words

Sol: Throat

10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionaries

G Barry, Bull Creek WA; K Batt, Forest Hill VIC; S Blayden, Cammeray NSW; H Bullock, Quirindi NSW; P Cawdrey, Banksia Beach QLD; E Hansen, Pomona QLD; M Harrington, Torrens ACT; G Harwood, Walkerston QLD; K Logan, Hannam Vale NSW; J Spence, Wollstonecraft NSW.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Lemonade

2 x Collins Atlases

M Jones, Para Hills SA; M Read, Farmborough Heights NSW.

Acrostic

Sol: Robert Louis Stevenson

4 x Pure Papaya Ointments

G Barnabas, Upper Ferntree Gully VIC; S Collyer, Baulkham Hills NSW; A Curry, Holland Park QLD; J Franich, Wollert VIC.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Up in arms

2 x $50 Cash

E Peach, Armidale NSW; C Polgar, Wodonga VIC.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Tongue in cheek

2 x 100ml Rosewater Sprays

K Hamilton, Bentleigh VIC; K Neill, Palm Beach QLD.

Ninesies

Sol: Chin

4 x $25 Cash

J Chant, Rosebud VIC; G Evans, Hinchinbrook QLD; R Smith, Winston Hills NSW; B Van Boven, Christchurch NZ.

Do Your Block

Sol: Elbow

4 x Lovatts Tea Towels

E Davies, Speers Point NSW; J Morrison, Tanja NSW; M Rendell, Dee Why NSW; M Sheargold, Moonee Ponds VIC.

Fill-In

Sol: Grease

4 x $25 Cash

J Claxton, Norwood TAS; T Greer, St Arnaud VIC; C Lawrence, Caulfield South VIC; P Nissen, Morisset NSW.

Skeleton

Sol: Tonsils

2 x $50 Cash

M Murray, Narooma NSW; M Pope, Wyoming NSW.

Elevenses

Sol: Nerves

4 x $25 Cash

D Gray, Carseldine QLD; C Parkin, Tea Tree Gully SA; H Parkin, Bayswater WA; L Webb, Pambula NSW.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Miriam Margolyes

4 x $25 Cash

R Agnew, Bingil Bay QLD; R Darvell, Glenorchy TAS; D Pearce, Coblinine WA; L Scholz, Lavington NSW.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Richard E Grant

4 x Luxe Reusable Straw Sets

D Holt, Mackay QLD; S Shaideen, Parklea NSW; B Stuart, Maryborough VIC; C Tait, Redland Bay QLD.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Charles Dance

4 x $25 Cash

A Foulds, Lyneham ACT; M Gale, Melbourne VIC; D Howell, Corinda QLD; G Michell, Kootingal NSW.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Tina Turner

4 x Onya Produce Bag Sets

D Bennie, Granville QLD; H Burchett, Inverloch VIC; J Eather, Corowa NSW; M Hodgers, St Albans VIC.

Do It Yourself

$100 Cash

J Tonkin, Forestville NSW.

4 x $25 Cash

R Foley, Kings Langley; N Tucker, Munruben QLD; R Wauchop, Queenscliff NSW; N Wooster, Mountain Creek QLD.