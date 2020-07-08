Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
$150 The Guild e-Gift Card
E Smith, Richmond NSW.
2 x $50 Cash
S Fulker, Castle Hill NSW; P Tegg, North Hobart TAS.
MEGA! Goliathon
Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack
N Brandi, Camberwell VIC.
4 x $25 Cash
M Brazel, Ballina NSW; K & M Darlington, Sanctuary Point NSW; M Prowse, Townsville QLD.
BIG Easy
Sol: Push one’s luck
2 x 100ml Rosewater Sprays
J Buck, Tweed Heads NSW; M Williams, South Yarra VIC.
Wheel Words
Sol: Gunpowder
4 x $25 Cash
S Marshall, Wynyard TAS; J McRae, Boambee East NSW; C Page, Elizabeth Vale SA; V White, Broken Hill NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Crystals
10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionaries
P Abrey, Hayborough SA; S Gasser, Riverstone NSW; J Gordon, Padstow NSW; M A Jackson, Shepparton VIC; R Laister, Beenleigh QLD; P Maple, Vermont VIC; Miss J Rillo, Fulham SA; E Roberts, Hamlyn Heights VIC; I Venditti, Clayton VIC; M Ward, Nickol WA.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Bamboo
2 x Coleman LED Torches
V Adam, Bellbird Park QLD; L Crane, Manly Vale NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Damien Sayre Chazelle
4 x Luxe Reusable Straw Sets
R Muir, Bushland Beach QLD; R Olsen, Yarrawonga Park NSW; S Schmidt, Mapleton QLD; A Thatcher, Inglewood QLD.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Falling star
2 x $50 Cash
V Keys, Saint Albans Park VIC; A Ward, Cootamundra NSW.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Cross your fingers
2 x Rose Quartz Face Rollers
M Graham, Exmouth WA; P Taylor, Altona Meadows VIC.
Ninesies
Sol: Dice
4 x $25 Cash
J Chadwick, Paradise SA; J Janson, Redcliffe QLD; F Lenord, Boronia Heights QLD; R Wighton, Bonnells Bay NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Cats
4 x Onya Produce Bag Sets
G Fraser, Marion SA; J Hills, Glen Iris VIC; A Price, Kapunda SA; S Venkataraman, Cherrybrook NSW.
Fill-In
Sol: Eye
4 x $25 Cash
M Atkin, Coffs Harbour NSW; L Cairns, Warwick QLD; J Moore, Kanahooka NSW; M O’Keefe, Eli Waters QLD.
Skeleton
Sol: Wishbone
2 x $50 Cash
K Benger, Mannum SA; D Murphy, Maroochydore QLD.
Elevenses
Sol: Eight
4 x $25 Cash
D Butt, Beaconsfield QLD; L Catelli, Amaroo ACT; V Palazzi, Parkes NSW; D Spencer, Perenjori WA.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Avril Lavigne
4 x $25 Cash
V Harvey, Eaglehawk VIC; M Hill, Hamilton VIC; M Moore, Koongal QLD; K Moses, Somersby NSW.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: James Caan
4 x Lovatts Tea Towels
M Barrett, Cessnock NSW; M Denver, Hoppers Crossing VIC; D Perryman, Gympie QLD; B Symonds, Warradale SA.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Glenn Close
4 x $25 Cash
S Badenko, Morley WA; J Boakes, Yamba NSW; M Durrington, South Murwillumbah NSW; J Mickle, Mount Pleasant WA.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jack Black
4 x Pure Papaya Ointments
S Boldizs, Clayton South VIC; M Giggins, Evans Head NSW; E & B Shepherd, Ballina NSW; G Tonkins, Manilla NSW.
Do It Yourself
$100
L Te Hiko, Porirua NZ.
4 x $25 Cash
N Breakspeare, Rolleston NZ; J A Hall, Sefton NSW; R McCullock, Richmond VIC; R Pigott, High Wycombe WA.