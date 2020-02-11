Cashwords Jackpot

Cashword Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

Nikon Aculon Binoculars

Helen Pandoleon, Camden South NSW.

2 x $50 Cash

Stan James, Port Pirie SA; Julie Wallace, Dickson ACT.

MEGA! Goliathon

Seed & Sprout Shopping Set

Christine Bower, Reynella SA.

4 x $25 Cash

Yvonne Dodd, Macquarie Fields NSW; Peter Guidera, Kimba SA; Carol Kelly, Glen Eden QLD; Colleen Smith, Beaconsfield QLD.

Contest Coupon

BIG Easy

Sol: Raining cats and dogs

2 x 100ml Rosewater Spray

Margaret Croser, Pottsville NSW; Kevin & Eileen Thomas, Victoria Point QLD.

Wheel Words

Sol: Depravity

4 x $25 Cash

Lexie Cairns, Warwick QLD; Margaret Davis, Ryde NSW; Ray Harris, Werribee VIC; Teresa Robbins, Fawkner VIC.

Wiz Words

Sol: Rag doll

10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionary

Rachel Anderson, Amaroo ACT; Darlene M Bickery, Stratford VIC; Margaret Catt, Mudgeeraba QLD; Susann Dunbar, Maryborough VIC; Mrs Maggie Lucas, Port Elliot SA; Ted McCabe, Nollamara WA; William Nisbett, The Vines WA; Rosemary Sheehy, Arana Hills QLD; Mrs P Turner, Turvey Park NSW; Ann Zonta, Ringwood VIC.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Burmese

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary

Eileen Finlayson, Mount Warren Park QLD; Robyn Johnston, Ferny Hills QLD.

Acrostic

Sol: Alfred Bernhard Nobel

4 x Base Collective Magnesium Oil

Fay Boag, Stony Creek VIC; Mrs Mavis Edmonds, Denistone NSW; Peter Richards, Adamstown NSW; Ros Wilkinson, Evatt ACT.

Two-Way Teaser

2 x $50 Cash

Sol: Nine lives

Marjorie Bradshaw, Elanora QLD; Rae Holmes, Medina WA.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Play cat and mouse

2 x Rose Quartz Face Roller

Eileen Jorgensen, Murtoa VIC; Vicki Kelly, Helena Valley WA.

Ninesies

Sol: Sepia

4 x $25 Cash

Carmelo Aquilina, Epping VIC; Rosa Caddies, Kingston QLD; Roma Meyers, Cranbourne VIC; Peter Turton, Swansea NSW.

Do Your Block

Sol: Sylvester

4 x Salus Hand Cream

Jean Bailey, Ferntree Gully VIC; Kym Broome, Lang Lang VIC; Norm Cottrell, Motueka NZ; Bernadette Reed, Rothwell QLD.

Fill-In

Sol: Milo

4 x $25 Cash

Lorraine Giddings, Strathfield NSW; Jan McHugh, Blenheim NZ; Ms V Ruth Stothers, Morayfield QLD; Robert Wynne, St Clair NSW.

Skeleton

Sol: Siamese

2 x $50 Cash

Alan Pilgrim, Kangaroo Flat VIC; Donna Tutaki, Palmerston North NZ.

Elevenses

Sol: Serval

4 x $25 Cash

Glenda Boyd, Ross TAS; Jay Corr, Chinderah NSW; Lorna Nelson, Padstow NSW; Anne Taylor, Darfield NZ.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: David Duchovny

4 x $25 Cash

Bruce Burnet, Bright VIC; Maree Hughes, Dalby QLD; Harry Padley, Bundaberg QLD; Janet Quirk, Mount Low QLD.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Julianne Moore

4 x Lovatts Tea Towel

Joy Cornell, Wonga Beach QLD; Mary-Anne Kappler, Cooranbong NSW; Barbara Schobben, Burwood East VIC; Jill Taylor, Ballina NSW.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Hugh Bonneville

4 x $25 Cash

Phyl Greenbank, Sebastopol VIC; Glenda Mae Kenealy, Gladstone QLD; Rob Muir, Bushland Beach QLD; Michaela Williams, South Yarra VIC.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Linda Hamilton

4 x Pure Papaya Ointment

Sandra Berman, Marsfield NSW; Judith Conran, West Wollongong NSW; Kathie Sant, Londonderry NSW; Dawn Watson, Dimboola VIC.