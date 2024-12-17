The Skeleton
Sol: Reusable
$100 Cash
K Waterworth, Hastings VIC.

Quick Acrostic
Sol: Giraffes humming
Fisher Space Pen
S Edwards, Bribie Island QLD.

Super Starhunt
Sol: Juliette Binoche
$50 Cash
T Cartlidge, Moama NSW; A Rabbitt, Victoria Park WA.