Anyone with Scottish ancestry will know that 25th January is a very special day, the birthday of Scotland’s favourite son, poet and songwriter Robert Burns. This day is celebrated more widely than the official national day, St Andrew’s Day. It is known as Burns Night and all around the world, Burns Suppers are held.

You may have come across a clue in our crosswords such as ‘Tam o’ Shanter poet’ or ‘Scotland’s national poet’, so here’s some more information on the man himself.

Robert was born in 1759 in South Ayrshire, Scotland, the eldest of seven children of a struggling farmer. He laboured on his father’s farm, suffering poverty and hardship, which took a toll on his health. However despite the poverty, his father believed in a good education and hired a tutor for Robert and his brother Gilbert.

Robert’s passionate nature led him into many a love affair, which he depicted in his poems – no wonder he is seen as the pioneer of the Romantic movement. He was a huge source of inspiration, especially after his death, and he deeply influenced English poets William Wordsworth, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, and Percy Bysshe Shelley.

When Bob Dylan was asked for the source of his greatest creative inspiration, he chose the lyrics of Burns’ song A Red, Red Rose. The title of John Steinbeck’s novel Of Mice And Men was taken from Burns’ poem To A Mouse: “Best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft agley”. JD Salinger’s novel The Catcher In The Rye came from Burns’ poem Comin’ Thro’ The Rye.

Burns was outspoken in his political views, strongly supporting the French Revolution. As a result, he became a symbol for the worker, especially in Russia where they called him ‘the people’s poet’. “Man’s inhumanity to man makes countless thousands mourn” is a well-known Burns quote.

As well as writing poetry, Burns was a keen collector of traditional Scottish folk songs and poems, travelling across Scotland to track them. His most famous song is Auld Lang Syne, which is sung around the world on New Year’s Eve.

If you are invited to a Burns Supper, on 25th January, you can expect to start by saying the Selkirk Grace. After the soup course, the Haggis (a traditional Scottish dish of meat, spices and oatmeal) is brought in by the chef, while a bagpiper plays one of Burns’ songs. Then the famous Address To A Haggis, written by Burns, is recited. The haggis is served with neeps and tatties (turnips and potatoes). The evening continues with speeches, song and Tipsy Laird and always ends of course with the singing of Auld Lang Syne.

Robert Burns was known as the Ploughman Poet, Robden of Solway Firth, the Bard of Ayrshire and in Scotland as simply The Bard. His romantic side is summed up in this line from his poem Ae Fond Kiss: “But to see her was to love her, Love but her, and love forever”

