Congratulations to Trudi from Cheshire, the winner of the £50,000 Puzzle Payday!

Trudi is no stranger to winning and has been the lucky winner of several prizes from Lovatts Crosswords & Puzzles since 2016. A devoted subscriber to The Works, Trudi particularly loves tackling the bigger crosswords like Monster Colossus and The Titan, saying she feels a real sense of achievement when completing them.

When she’s not puzzling away an evening, Trudi’s main joy in life is her adorable 21-month-old grandson Bobby. She chose number 27 for the draw in honour of Bobby’s birth date and her late father’s birthday. She was genuinely delighted with her win and very pleased to have a chat with Christine Lovatt. Well done, Trudi!