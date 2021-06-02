The Demon
Lenovo Smart Clock
D Gratton, Morphett Vale SA.
$50 Cash
V Benson, Old Bar NSW; B Woods, Home Hill QLD.
MEGA! Goliathon
Seed & Sprout Shopping Set
W Nisbett, The Vines WA.
$25 Cash
C Brown, Willeton WA; F & M Burley, Park Ridge QLD; E Cochrane, Mildura VIC; M Pope, Wyoming NSW.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Dressed to the nines
Collins Atlas
S Berman, Marsfield NSW; M Marshall, Mount Gambier SA.
Wheel Words
Sol: Bookmaker
$25 Cash
R Holmes, Medina WA; P Johnson, Currarong NSW; J Lovelock, Ocean Stores NSW; P McDonald, Strathmore VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Cardigan
Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition
H Crowhen, Leeston NZ; G Hartnett, Darkan WA; L Hodgson, Mareeba QLD; L Keene, Wynnum QLD; H Laing, Chester Hill NSW; R Laister, Beenleigh QLD; W Nash, Kangaroo Flat VIC; M Petterson, Balgal Beach QLD; D Richards, Dolans Bay NSW; M Sills, Watermans Bay WA.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Dungarees
$50 Cash
H Evans, Kooringal NSW; E & B Shepherd, Ballina NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Rosie the Riveter WWII
Magnesium Bath Salts
M Barton, Manjimup WA; S McDonald, Westgate NSW; M Pike, Granville NSW; P Whyte, Elermore Vale NSW.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Petticoat
$50 Cash
P McKay, Flynn ACT; L Opeskin, Milsons Point NSW.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Keep it under your hat
$50 Cash
V Keys, Saint Albans Park VIC; S Wright, Parkes NSW.
Ninesies
Sol: Suit
$25 Cash
T Beckett, Albany WA; M Hart, Moama NSW; J Welsh, Darrington Point NSW; H Wetton, Monphett Vale SA.
Do Your Block
Sol: Sarong
Lovatts Tote Bag
J Edwards, Miranda NSW; L Kanicky, Killingworth VIC; M Read, Farmborough Heights NSW; C Ryan, Seymour VIC.
Fill-In
Sol: Poncho
Salus Lavender Heat Pillow
M Bourne, Helensburgh NSW; J Loughridge, Southport QLD; F Mac Rae, Casino NSW; G O’Mullane, Moree NSW.
Skeleton
Sol: Bonnet
Illuminated Magnifying Mirror
L Williams, Boronia VIC; B Wright, Southside QLD.
Elevenses
Sol: Skirt
$25 Cash
M Sheehan, Silkstone QLD; J Shepherd, Forrestfield WA; E Swards, Glenorchy TAS; R Weir, Urangan QLD.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Ashlee Simpson
$25 Cash
F Argus, California Gully VIC; M Gordon, Kanwal NSW; E Johnston, Niddrie VIC; W Lawrie, Bray Park QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Emily Procter
Lovatts Tea Towel
Mr & Mrs R Thorburn, Mount Warren Park, QLD; J Campbell, Auckland NZ; B Stallard, Moores Pocket QLD; L Symonds, Warradale SA.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Beau Bridges
$25 Cash
M Graham, Exmouth WA; C Sands, Karalee QLD; S Spanner, Eagleby QLD; T & E Teasdale, Lower Hutt NZ.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Brendan Fraser
Onya Produce Bag Set
A Brown, Moora WA; J Clark, Virginia QLD; P Connell, Bannockburn VIC; D Hodren, Marlborough NZ.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
B Bright, Bethlehem, Tauranga NZ.
$25 Cash
R Jamieson, Monto QLD; S McCawley, Pittsworth QLD; P Richards, Adamstown NSW; P Stewart, North Rockhampton QLD.