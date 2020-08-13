Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Fitbit Flex2
Ms R Vidler, Landsborough QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
J Davies, Bayswater WA; W Monaghan, Te Atatu Peninsula NZ.
MEGA! Goliathon
Seed & Sprout Shopping Set
L Baker, Balhannah SA.
4 x $25 Cash
A Boobyer, Port Douglas QLD; J Bramwell, Tarragindi QLD; C Lee, Fernvale NSW; J McVeigh, Newtown NSW.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Cool as a cucumber
2 x Coleman LED Torches
M Dixon, Inglewood WA; G McMurray, Aloomba QLD.
Wheel Words
Sol: Spearmint
4 x $25 Cash
L Anich, Prestons NSW; M Garvey, Hobsonville Point NZ; J Izzard, Cootamundra NSW; K McDuff, Dayboro QLD.
Wiz Words
Sol: Watermelon
10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionaries
R Adams, Bingara NSW; J Clark, Virginia QLD; K Cornford, Koongal QLD; F Fawcett, Risdon Park SA; D Ford, Elliott Heads QLD; D Jinks, Buff Point NSW; J Lawson, Deloraine TAS; J M Martyn, Grenfell NSW; K Skjold, Canning Vale WA; K Tredrea, Wellington NZ.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Hot potato
2 x Bodum Coffee Sets
W Foster, Carrington NSW; J Perkes, Fletcher NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun
4 x Salus Hand Creams
D Hantke, Highcroft TAS; R Lomas, Hamilton NZ; Mrs C Muller, Wynnum West QLD; J Ring, Matamata NZ.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Two peas in a pod
2 x $50 Cash
C Aisbett, Belmont VIC; J Burton, Golden Grove SA.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Spill the beans
2 x Frank Green Reusable Cups
N King, Bassendean WA; P Sammons, Mangere East NZ.
Ninesies
Sol: Berry
4 x $25 Cash
M Heesters, Ballajura WA; C Kelly, Glen Eden QLD; H Kember, Stratton WA; J Roberts, Orewa NZ.
Do Your Block
Sol: Apple
4 x Base Collective Magnesium Oils
A Croumbie-Brown, Berkeley Vale NSW; E Fillbrook, Mataura NZ; H Russell, Dural NSW; S Russell-Jones, Collaroy Beach NSW.
Fill-In
Sol: Cart
4 x $25 Cash
M Baskerville, Fairy Hill NSW; M Carrarini, Ascot Vale VIC; R Davis, Warwick QLD; D Greaves, Maryborough QLD.
Skeleton
Sol: Turnip
2 x $50 Cash
C Dean, Frankston VIC; N Tucker, Munruben QLD.
Elevenses
Sol: Tangelo
4 x $25 Cash
A Green, Ermington NSW; M Johnston, Hamilton NZ; N McQuillan, Palmerston North NZ; E Suchet, Saint Ives Chase NSW.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Julie Andrews
4 x $25 Cash
J Clancy, Fairfield NSW; B Hansson, Toowoomba QLD; H Jensen, Urangan QLD; S Zol, Concord NSW.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Luke Wilson
4 x Lovatts Tote Bags
M Ingram, Bacchus Marsh VIC; P Johnson, Currarong NSW; C Morello, Ayr QLD; B Woods, Home Hill QLD.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Margaret Atwood
4 x $25 Cash
D Bullock, Connolly WA; S Lawlor, Epping NSW; R Long, Castle Hill NSW; T Osicka, McKinnon VIC.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jim Carrey
4 x Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos
A Cinc, Barmera SA; A McKendrick, Woonona NSW; B Smith, Tamworth NSW; S Szwed, Kings Park SA.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
S Hogg, Greenslopes QLD.
$25 Cash
L C Day, Nundah QLD; L Dring, Hamilton NZ; L Smith, Milton NZ; T Jones, Greenway ACT.