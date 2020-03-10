Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

Patricia Colman, Swiss Valley.

£50 Cash

Heather Lockwood, Colchester.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

A Griffith-Jenkins, Walwyns Castle.

£40 Cash

Sheila Sherwood, Solihull.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Rag doll

2 x Bradford’s Reference Set

Sandra Dodson, Bourne; June Holness, Spalding.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each following contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Raining cats and dogs

Mrs L Folbigg, Comberton.

Wheel Words

Sol: Depravity

Mick Brown, Chesterfield.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Burmese

Fergus Williams, Bantry.

Acrostic

Sol: Alfred Bernhard Nobel

Kathryn Holmes, Epworth.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Nine lives

Rhoda Watt, Lerwick.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Play cat and mouse

Irene Morris, Welling.

Ninesies

Sol: Sepia

Dave Newbould, Bradford.

Do Your Block

Sol: Sylvester

Karen Seymour, Mansfield.

Fill-In

Sol: Milo

Christine Hawkins, Morpeth.

Skeleton

Sol: Siamese

Patricia Davies, Sheffield.

Elevenses

Sol: Serval

Wilma Morrison, Rutherglen.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: David Duchovny

Caroline Preston, Bonnyrigg.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Julianne Moore

Judith Gilham, Feltham.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Hugh Bonneville

Mrs Lilian Gould, Ebbw Vale.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Linda Hamilton

Penny Meredith, Polegate.