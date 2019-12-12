Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com
The Baffler
3 x £50 Cash
Hazel Avenell, Stapleton; Helena Gould, Hatton; Lesley Pemberton, Harrogate.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Shirley Ross, Ellesmere Port.
2 x £25 Love2Shop vouchers
Evelyn Reade, Cardiff; Stephen Whelpton, Chesterfield.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Jane Highgate, Holmbury St Mary.
2 x £25 Love2Shop vouchers
Gregory Horton, Leamington Spa; Sonia Mills, Ipswich.
The Knowledge
Sol: Traitors Gate
2 x £25 Cash
Ann Moreton, Edinburgh; Catherine Thomson, Lochgilphead.