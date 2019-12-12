Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com

The Demon

£100 Cash

Roy Stewart, Edinburgh.

£50 Cash

Carol Price, Carshalton.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Margaret Rae, Mayfield.

£40 Cash

Paul Chapman, Portland.

Contest Coupon

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

Wiz Words

Sol: Corset

Mrs Joan Dale, Fleetwood; Julie Holmes, Littledown.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Fit like a glove

Lyn Hancock, Frinton-On-Sea.

Wheel Words

Sol: Belatedly

Gloria Lawrence, Ipswich.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Leotard

Jan Stewart, Peterlee.

Acrostic

Sol: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Frank Butler, London.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Panama hat

Nicholas Adams, Wallasey.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Out of pocket

Margaret Smith, Co Cavan.

Ninesies

Sol: Apron

Dave Brown, Redhill.

Do Your Block

Sol: Trench

Mrs Cheryl Shaw, Yelverton.

Fill-In

Sol: Coat

Margaret Benson, Thornton.

Skeleton

Sol: Cardigan

Sandra Pullen, Grimsby.

Elevenses

Sol: Turban

Lisa Farrell, Gendros.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Angela Lansbury

Brian Morris, Middleton.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: David Beckham

Mick Brown, Chesterfield.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Patsy Cline

Gillian Rogers, South Molton.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Richard Burton

June Coffey, Dawley.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Joan Batram, Leighton Buzzard.