Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Double Monster

$400 Cash

Barbara Hancock, Brunswick Heads NSW.

Monster Colossus

$200 Cash

Scotty Morrice, Bundaberg QLD.

$100 Cash

Vicki Chessell, Cannington WA.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Woody Allen

$200 Cash

Owen French, Kempsey NSW.

$100 Cash

Lyn Anesbury, Glenelg SA.

Stinker!

2 x Seed & Sprout Shopping Sets

Neville Grosse, North Haven SA; Julie Quan, Yabberup WA.

Giant Cryptic

2 x Fitbit Flex 2

Elaine Cooper, Cootamundra NSW; Jennifer Scutt, Florey ACT.

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries

Linda Crilly, Paradise Point QLD; John Hawkins, Davoren Park SA.

Contest Coupon

PhotoFind

Sol: Creepy-crawlies

Twinings Tea Chest & Tea

Kathleene Taylor, West Mango Hill QLD.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Sodium

2 x $25 Cash

Sherryl Bottrill, Jannali NSW; Barbara Dean, Bega NSW.

Spirogram

Sol: Beaver

2 x $25 Cash

Colin Myers, Logan Village QLD; Jennifer Utley, Darling Heights QLD.

Wiz Words

Sol: Mouse

2 x $25 Cash

Lloy Harris, Oak Park VIC; Marj Webster, Wynyard TAS.

Starcross

Sol: Tolkien

2 x $25 Cash

Pam Bendle, Heathmont VIC; Brian Bridger, Victor Harbor SA.

Do Your Block

Sol: Gopher

2 x $25 Cash

Jeanette Hartley, Mareeba QLD; Barbara Paprocki, Findon SA.

Two-In-One

Sol: Gina Lollobrigida

2 x $25 Cash

Carole Adams, Ocean Grove VIC; Bett Riley, Secret Harbour WA.

Acrostic

Sol: Wellington, New Zealand

2 x $25 Cash

Vivienne Aroin, Portland VIC; Arthur Bentley, Stuarts Point NSW.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Kevin Costner

2 x $25 Cash

Margaret Read, Farmborough Heights NSW; Janice Street, Rangeville QLD.