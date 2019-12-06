Match-Ups
Sol: Winnie the Pooh
5 x $50 Cash
Mark Boan, Rothwell QLD; Mrs Lyn Halliday, Hope Valley SA; Laurie Robertson, Pascoe Vale VIC; Ms Jennifer Round, Gerroa NSW; Ineke Treloar, Springfield NZ.
Monster FindaWord
Sol: Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it
Guess Who?
Sol: Barbra Streisand
Delonghi Icona Kettle
Lyn Townsend, Ipswich QLD.
4 x $50 Cash
Pam Gee, Parklands TAS; Trish McDougall, Corio VIC; Sean Ronchi, Newman WA; Barry Tait, Kewarra Beach QLD.