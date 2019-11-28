Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com
The Baffler
3 x £50 Cash
Thomas Down, Hailsham; Jean Ogilvie, Wakefield; Gailen Wilson, Torrisholme, Morecambe.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Pat Smith, York.
2 x £25 Love2Shop vouchers
John Brooke, Hatch End, Pinner; Mrs Cynthia Walker, Flamborough.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Debbie Rawlings, Glasgow.
2 x £25 Love2Shop vouchers
Ruth Davis, Chilcompton; Joan Loveday, Covingham.
The Knowledge
Sol: Periodic Table
2 x £25 Cash
Mrs J Munday, Exmouth; Linda Newman, Cardigan.