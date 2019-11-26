Cashwords Jackpot

Cash words Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Double Monster

£100 Cash

Laura Wright, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Monster Colossus

£50 Cash

Gordana Richards, London.

2 x £25 Cash

Peter Canham, Ipswich; Sonia Mills, Ipswich.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Woody Allen

£50 Cash

June Thompson, Braintree.

2 x £25 Cash

Sharon Dray, Blaenannerch; Barbara Klein, Sheffield.

Stinker!

£100 Cash

Susan Walker, Alnwick.

£25 Cash

Carol Kilford, Erith.

Giant Cryptic

£100 Cash

Mrs Maura Young, Bangor.

£25 Cash

Elizabeth Lowe, Guthrie.

Contest Coupon

£25 Love2Shop voucher for each contest

PhotoFind

Sol: Creepy Crawlies

Hilary Dennis, Alfreton.

Magic Squares

Sol: Sodium

Mrs Joyce Hays, Insch.

Spirogram

Sol: Beaver

Jennifer Green, Holmes Chapel.

Wiz Words

Sol: Mouse

Dave Brown, Redhill.

Starcross

Sol: Tolkien

Viv Bean, Bridlington.

Do Your Block

Sol: Gopher

Karen Maunder, St. Annes-On-Sea.

Two-In-One

Sol: Gina Lollobrigida

June Drury, Dilton Marsh.

Acrostic

Sol: Wellington, New Zealand

Kathryn Galley, Royston.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Kevin Costner

Pauline Baird, Girvan.