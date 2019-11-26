Cashwords Jackpot
Cash words Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
£100 Cash
Laura Wright, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Monster Colossus
£50 Cash
Gordana Richards, London.
2 x £25 Cash
Peter Canham, Ipswich; Sonia Mills, Ipswich.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Woody Allen
£50 Cash
June Thompson, Braintree.
2 x £25 Cash
Sharon Dray, Blaenannerch; Barbara Klein, Sheffield.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Susan Walker, Alnwick.
£25 Cash
Carol Kilford, Erith.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Mrs Maura Young, Bangor.
£25 Cash
Elizabeth Lowe, Guthrie.
Contest Coupon
£25 Love2Shop voucher for each contest
PhotoFind
Sol: Creepy Crawlies
Hilary Dennis, Alfreton.
Magic Squares
Sol: Sodium
Mrs Joyce Hays, Insch.
Spirogram
Sol: Beaver
Jennifer Green, Holmes Chapel.
Wiz Words
Sol: Mouse
Dave Brown, Redhill.
Starcross
Sol: Tolkien
Viv Bean, Bridlington.
Do Your Block
Sol: Gopher
Karen Maunder, St. Annes-On-Sea.
Two-In-One
Sol: Gina Lollobrigida
June Drury, Dilton Marsh.
Acrostic
Sol: Wellington, New Zealand
Kathryn Galley, Royston.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Kevin Costner
Pauline Baird, Girvan.