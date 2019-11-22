Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Breville 4 Slice Sandwich Press
Kerri Simpson, Jamisontown NSW.
2 x $50 Cash
Michael & Nicole Boisnier, Batemans Bay NSW; Diane Seymour, Papamoa, NZ.
MEGA! Goliathon
Salus Hand Care Duo
Margaret Evans, Kirwan QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Tracey Cartlidge, Rochester VIC; Anne Green, Ermington NSW; Ernie & Bronwyn Shepherd, Ballina NSW; Joy Spence, Wollstonecraft NSW.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Fit like a glove
2 x Coleman Torches
Sylvia Caira, Matamata NZ; Karen Kinsman, Christie Downs SA.
Wheel Words
Sol: Belatedly
4 x $25 Cash
Ailsa Farr, North Rockhampton QLD; Sharryn Johns, Kings Meadows TAS; Rodney Smith, Beacon Hill NSW; Shirley Stunel, Mayfield NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Corset
10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionaries
Fiona Beaton, Pascoe Vale VIC; Marguerite Fonteyn, Sutherland NSW; Ruth Hayward, Nubeena TAS; Helen Hughes, Peakhurst NSW; Marcia & Frans Janssen, Mudgeeraba QLD; Steve Lawlor, Epping NSW; Ms Beverley Love, Bateau Bay NSW; Wendy Moon, Charlestown NSW; Brad Pearson, Callala Beach NSW; Lynda Sinfield, Tugun QLD.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Leotard
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Paul Hare, Tathra NSW; Susan Waite, Keysborough VIC.
Acrostic
Sol: Breakfast at Tiffany’s
4 x Base Collective Magnesium Oils
Jennifer Fleming, Belmore NSW; Lynette Opeskin, Milsons Point NSW; Heather Walker, Lara VIC; Pamela White, Willyung WA.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Panama Hat
2 x $50 Cash
Grace Mason, Tinonee NSW; Judy McKerr, Tiwi NT.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Out of pocket
2 x 15ml Samuel Gravan Perfumes
Margaret Naylor, Buff Point NSW; Judy Sunderland, Berwick VIC.
Ninesies
Sol: Apron
4 x $25 Cash
Robert Cleaver, Sedan SA; Valerie Hooper, Forster NSW; Elaine Langridge, Bayswater WA; Marie Walsh, Highton VIC.
Do Your Block
Sol: Trench
4 x Hurraw! Lip Balm Duos
Catherine Faehrmann, The Hill NSW; Anne Fleming, Orana WA; Marydoll Sharples, Torbay, NZ; S J Willimott, Magill North SA.
Fill-In
Sol: Coat
4 x $25 Cash
Diane Finnigan, Kellyville NSW; Peter Frost, Hall ACT; David Higbee, Geraldton WA; Dianne Thomas, North Kellyville NSW.
Skeleton
Sol: Cardigan
2 x $50 Cash
John Mouritz, Albany Creek QLD; Barbara Schobben, Burwood East VIC.
Elevenses
Sol: Turban
4 x $25 Cash
Josephine Bacayo, Deagon QLD; Heather Boswood, Jackass Flat VIC; Lexie Schofield, Port Elliot SA; Flo Taylor, Wurruk VIC.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Angela Lansbury
4 x $25 Cash
Helen Gillam, Falcon WA; Margaret Leniger, Edenhope Vic; Jan McHugh, Blenheim NZ; Marilyn O’Hanlon, Bellmere QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: David Beckham
4 x Lovatts Tea Towels
Shirley Andrews, Toowoomba QLD; Maurice Cox, Kippa-Ring QLD; Valerie Dickinson, Tuakau NZ; Brian O’Toole, Coodanup WA.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Patsy Cline
4 x $25 Cash
Jan Maltby, Maffra VIC; O’Neill Family, George Town TAS; D Wainwright, Nathan QLD; Patricia Williams, North Haven NSW.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Richard Burton
4 x Luxe Reusable Straw Sets
Kay Bakon, Wyoming NSW; Faye Eagle, Logan Village QLD; Sandra Lockett, Shortland NSW; Peter Scott, Tapping WA.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
Joy Cornell, Wonga Beach QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Julie Daniell, Fulham Gardens SA; Robin Hardy, Portland NSW; Theresa Holland, Magnetic Island QLD; Christopher Thompson, Morphett Vale SA.