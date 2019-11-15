Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot Winners are published on our website.

The Demon
£100 Cash
Janet Hodgson, Harrogate.
£50 Cash
Joan Smith, Stambermill.

MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Sharon Henson, Hull.
£40 Cash
William Duthie, Inverallochy.

Contest Coupon
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets

Wiz Words
Sol: Halibut
Deborah Heritage, Sunny Hill; Keith Sutton, Burpham, Guildford.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy
Sol: Fish out of water
Margaret Grant, Ongar.

Wheel Words
Sol: Latecomer
Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.

The Knew Yorker
Sol: Barramundi
Derek Astley, Hednesford, Cannock.

Acrostic
Sol: Talk Like a Pirate Day
Jenny Markey, Leicester.

Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Rise and shine
Ann Tyrrell, Maidenhead.

BIG Tougher
Sol: Hook line and sinker
Nicola Holmes, Bristol.

Ninesies
Sol: Tuna
Dena Old, Eastrea, Whittlesey.

Do Your Block
Sol: Reef
Susan Brown, Howden-le-Wear, Crook.

Fill-In
Sol: Shark
Helena Gould, Hatton.

Skeleton
Sol: Salmon
John Robson, Cannock.

Elevenses
Sol: Sole
Yvonne Nordqvist, Barnham, Bognor Regis.

Code Cracker 5
Sol: Chuck Norris
Kathleen Kearns, Borehamwood.

Code Cracker 6
Sol: Grace Kelly
Christine Jarvis, Lisburn.

Code Cracker 7
Sol: Fred Astaire
Charmaine Timms, Headington.

Code Cracker 8
Sol: Melissa McCarthy
Barry Sutton, Bexleyheath.

Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
Peter Norris, Formby.