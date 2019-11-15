Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot Winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

Janet Hodgson, Harrogate.

£50 Cash

Joan Smith, Stambermill.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Sharon Henson, Hull.

£40 Cash

William Duthie, Inverallochy.

Contest Coupon

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets

Wiz Words

Sol: Halibut

Deborah Heritage, Sunny Hill; Keith Sutton, Burpham, Guildford.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Fish out of water

Margaret Grant, Ongar.

Wheel Words

Sol: Latecomer

Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Barramundi

Derek Astley, Hednesford, Cannock.

Acrostic

Sol: Talk Like a Pirate Day

Jenny Markey, Leicester.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Rise and shine

Ann Tyrrell, Maidenhead.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Hook line and sinker

Nicola Holmes, Bristol.

Ninesies

Sol: Tuna

Dena Old, Eastrea, Whittlesey.

Do Your Block

Sol: Reef

Susan Brown, Howden-le-Wear, Crook.

Fill-In

Sol: Shark

Helena Gould, Hatton.

Skeleton

Sol: Salmon

John Robson, Cannock.

Elevenses

Sol: Sole

Yvonne Nordqvist, Barnham, Bognor Regis.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Chuck Norris

Kathleen Kearns, Borehamwood.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Grace Kelly

Christine Jarvis, Lisburn.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Fred Astaire

Charmaine Timms, Headington.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Melissa McCarthy

Barry Sutton, Bexleyheath.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Peter Norris, Formby.