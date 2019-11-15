Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot Winners are published on our website.
The Demon
£100 Cash
Janet Hodgson, Harrogate.
£50 Cash
Joan Smith, Stambermill.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Sharon Henson, Hull.
£40 Cash
William Duthie, Inverallochy.
Contest Coupon
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets
Wiz Words
Sol: Halibut
Deborah Heritage, Sunny Hill; Keith Sutton, Burpham, Guildford.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Fish out of water
Margaret Grant, Ongar.
Wheel Words
Sol: Latecomer
Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Barramundi
Derek Astley, Hednesford, Cannock.
Acrostic
Sol: Talk Like a Pirate Day
Jenny Markey, Leicester.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Rise and shine
Ann Tyrrell, Maidenhead.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Hook line and sinker
Nicola Holmes, Bristol.
Ninesies
Sol: Tuna
Dena Old, Eastrea, Whittlesey.
Do Your Block
Sol: Reef
Susan Brown, Howden-le-Wear, Crook.
Fill-In
Sol: Shark
Helena Gould, Hatton.
Skeleton
Sol: Salmon
John Robson, Cannock.
Elevenses
Sol: Sole
Yvonne Nordqvist, Barnham, Bognor Regis.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Chuck Norris
Kathleen Kearns, Borehamwood.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Grace Kelly
Christine Jarvis, Lisburn.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Fred Astaire
Charmaine Timms, Headington.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Melissa McCarthy
Barry Sutton, Bexleyheath.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
Peter Norris, Formby.