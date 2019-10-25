Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

Sangean Portable Digital Radio

Geoff Lundberg, South Plympton SA.

2 x $50 Cash

Cherie Burnes, Moonee Beach NSW; Marjorie Warne, Essendon VIC.

MEGA! Goliathon

Luxe SOH Melbourne Candle

Christine Williams, Blackall QLD.

4 x $25 Cash

Christine Burrows, Ocean Reef WA; Chano Calderon, Boondall QLD; Joanne Clancy, Fairfield NSW; Maureen Davies, Brighton SA.

Contest Coupon

BIG Easy

Sol: Fish out of water

2 x Frank Green Reusable Cups

Liz Green, Wollongong NSW; Delcia Wallace, Nanango QLD.

Wheel Words

Sol: Latecomer

4 x $25 Cash

Lesley Gilbert, Carnarvon WA; Robyn Johnston, Ferny Hills QLD; Ronda J Lipp, Murray Bridge SA; Christine Williams, Blackall QLD.

Wiz Words

Sol: Halibut

10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionaries

Jennifer Bennett, Salisbury East SA; June Brown, Greenfields WA; Ray Elliott, Eden Hills SA; Cassie Griffiths, Albany WA; BJ Shepherd, Beauty Point TAS; Betty Smith, Tamworth NSW; Aileen Stead, Lower Hutt NZ; Geraldine Tonkins, Manilla NSW; Jackie Tritt, Balnarring VIC; Angie Vellutini, Joondanna WA.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Barramundi

2 x Collins World Atlases

Robert Clarke, Camp Hill QLD; Jenny Vanquaethem-Eagle, Logan Village QLD.

Acrostic

Sol: Talk like a pirate day

4 x Onya Produce Bag Sets

Deanna Ceeney, Botany NSW; Marlene Giggins, Evans Head NSW; Judy Pearson, Miami QLD; Bob Reid, Burnie TAS.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Rise and shine

2 x $50 Cash

Ian Thomas, Edgeworth NSW; Sandra Watson, Buderim QLD.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Hook line and sinker

2 x Rose Quartz Face Rollers

Myrtle Edwards, Home Hill QLD; Bruce Sanders, Centenary Heights QLD.

Ninesies

Sol: Tuna

4 x $25 Cash

Maureen Barton, Manjimup WA; Jean Hall, North Geelong VIC; Jacqueline Lancaster, Grafton NSW; Marjorie Peatfield, Port Macquarie NSW.

Do Your Block

Sol: Reef

4 x Pure Papaya Ointments

Arthur Bentley, Stuarts Point NSW; Lee Collins, Cessnock NSW; Ann Downing, Three Springs WA; Jody Walsh, Kyogle NSW.

Fill-In

Sol: Shark

4 x $25 Cash

Genelle Almaide, Forresters Beach NSW; Ms Sharryn Johns, Kings Meadows TAS; Ralf Petersen, Caboolture QLD; Lynn Platt, Rockdale NSW.

Skeleton

Sol: Salmon

2 x $50 Cash

Franco Cignarella, Granville NSW; Elaine Read, Shepparton VIC.

Elevenses

Sol: Sole

4 x $25 Cash

Meradith Andronicos, Kadina SA; Jan Hare, Mitcham VIC; Anthony Lowe, Kings Beach QLD; Robyn Wighton, Bonnells Bay NSW.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Chuck Norris

4 x $25 Cash

Peter Eustace, Keysborough VIC; Susan Foster, Croydon NSW; Linda Hodgson, Mareeba QLD; Margaret Krenske, Toowong QLD.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Grace Kelly

4 x Lovatts Tote Bag

Mary Andersen, Caulfield South VIC; Christine Collard, Woonona NSW; Sylvia Noble, Geraldton WA; Leonard Stallard, Childers QLD.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Fred Astaire

4 x $25 Cash

Lyn Marsh, Bilgola NSW; Anne Stewart, Paradise SA; Neil Tucker, Munruben QLD; Peggy Woolcock, Swanbourne WA.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Melissa McCarthy

4 x Base Collective Magnesium Oil

Lynette Franklin, Mount Claremont WA; Barbara McArthur, Berwick VIC; Patricia Sinclair, Berkeley Vale NSW; Bev Woods, Home Hill QLD.

Do It Yourself

$100 Cash

Julie Thomson, Koongal QLD.

4 x $25 Cash

Rhonda Foley, Panania NSW; Lissa Fry, Everton Park QLD; Lian Teh, Rye VIC; Jean Wear, Geraldton WA.