Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Sangean Portable Digital Radio
Geoff Lundberg, South Plympton SA.
2 x $50 Cash
Cherie Burnes, Moonee Beach NSW; Marjorie Warne, Essendon VIC.
MEGA! Goliathon
Luxe SOH Melbourne Candle
Christine Williams, Blackall QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Christine Burrows, Ocean Reef WA; Chano Calderon, Boondall QLD; Joanne Clancy, Fairfield NSW; Maureen Davies, Brighton SA.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Fish out of water
2 x Frank Green Reusable Cups
Liz Green, Wollongong NSW; Delcia Wallace, Nanango QLD.
Wheel Words
Sol: Latecomer
4 x $25 Cash
Lesley Gilbert, Carnarvon WA; Robyn Johnston, Ferny Hills QLD; Ronda J Lipp, Murray Bridge SA; Christine Williams, Blackall QLD.
Wiz Words
Sol: Halibut
10 x Macquarie Compact Dictionaries
Jennifer Bennett, Salisbury East SA; June Brown, Greenfields WA; Ray Elliott, Eden Hills SA; Cassie Griffiths, Albany WA; BJ Shepherd, Beauty Point TAS; Betty Smith, Tamworth NSW; Aileen Stead, Lower Hutt NZ; Geraldine Tonkins, Manilla NSW; Jackie Tritt, Balnarring VIC; Angie Vellutini, Joondanna WA.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Barramundi
2 x Collins World Atlases
Robert Clarke, Camp Hill QLD; Jenny Vanquaethem-Eagle, Logan Village QLD.
Acrostic
Sol: Talk like a pirate day
4 x Onya Produce Bag Sets
Deanna Ceeney, Botany NSW; Marlene Giggins, Evans Head NSW; Judy Pearson, Miami QLD; Bob Reid, Burnie TAS.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Rise and shine
2 x $50 Cash
Ian Thomas, Edgeworth NSW; Sandra Watson, Buderim QLD.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Hook line and sinker
2 x Rose Quartz Face Rollers
Myrtle Edwards, Home Hill QLD; Bruce Sanders, Centenary Heights QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Tuna
4 x $25 Cash
Maureen Barton, Manjimup WA; Jean Hall, North Geelong VIC; Jacqueline Lancaster, Grafton NSW; Marjorie Peatfield, Port Macquarie NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Reef
4 x Pure Papaya Ointments
Arthur Bentley, Stuarts Point NSW; Lee Collins, Cessnock NSW; Ann Downing, Three Springs WA; Jody Walsh, Kyogle NSW.
Fill-In
Sol: Shark
4 x $25 Cash
Genelle Almaide, Forresters Beach NSW; Ms Sharryn Johns, Kings Meadows TAS; Ralf Petersen, Caboolture QLD; Lynn Platt, Rockdale NSW.
Skeleton
Sol: Salmon
2 x $50 Cash
Franco Cignarella, Granville NSW; Elaine Read, Shepparton VIC.
Elevenses
Sol: Sole
4 x $25 Cash
Meradith Andronicos, Kadina SA; Jan Hare, Mitcham VIC; Anthony Lowe, Kings Beach QLD; Robyn Wighton, Bonnells Bay NSW.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Chuck Norris
4 x $25 Cash
Peter Eustace, Keysborough VIC; Susan Foster, Croydon NSW; Linda Hodgson, Mareeba QLD; Margaret Krenske, Toowong QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Grace Kelly
4 x Lovatts Tote Bag
Mary Andersen, Caulfield South VIC; Christine Collard, Woonona NSW; Sylvia Noble, Geraldton WA; Leonard Stallard, Childers QLD.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Fred Astaire
4 x $25 Cash
Lyn Marsh, Bilgola NSW; Anne Stewart, Paradise SA; Neil Tucker, Munruben QLD; Peggy Woolcock, Swanbourne WA.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Melissa McCarthy
4 x Base Collective Magnesium Oil
Lynette Franklin, Mount Claremont WA; Barbara McArthur, Berwick VIC; Patricia Sinclair, Berkeley Vale NSW; Bev Woods, Home Hill QLD.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
Julie Thomson, Koongal QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Rhonda Foley, Panania NSW; Lissa Fry, Everton Park QLD; Lian Teh, Rye VIC; Jean Wear, Geraldton WA.