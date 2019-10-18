Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

Jetta McQuisten, Bedminster.

£50 Cash

Kevan Bollons, Peterborough.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Gailen Wilson, Torrisholme, Morecambe.

£40 Cash

Sue Surry, Grays.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Apricot

2 x Bradford’s Reference Sets

Linda Cawston, Otley; Mavis Curtis, Scarborough.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Pass with flying colours

Mr T J Webb, Hartest, Bury St Edmunds.

Wheel Words

Sol: Whimsical

Patricia Whittet, Benfleet.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: True blue

Carol Evans, Brixham.

Acrostic

Sol: The modern pentathlon

Aileen Tappenden, Ramsgate.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: A white lie

Mrs Cynthia Walker, Flamborough.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Caught red-handed

Marion Felton, Brighton.

Ninesies

Sol: Mint

Patricia Smith, Arnold Nottingham.

Do Your Block

Sol: Gold

Anthony Goward, Farnborough.

Fill-In

Sol: Silver

Donald Bates, Werrington.

Skeleton

Sol: Violet

Mrs S Spackman, Huntly.

Elevenses

Sol: Green

Alan Blomley, Norden, Rochdale.

Code Cracker 5

Sol:Patrick Swayze

Gary Lewis, Kings Lynn.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Angela Bassett

Pamela Nash, Eastleigh.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Pierce Brosnan

Stan Wickes, Hednesford.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Meg Ryan

Marilynne Tomlinson, Thornton-Cleveleys.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Graham Forshaw, Ashton-in-Makerfield.