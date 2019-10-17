Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
£100 Cash
Elizabeth Collins, Lincoln.
Monster Colossus
£50 Cash
Peter Scorey, Havant.
2 x £25 Cash
John MacGregor, Heathall; Gaynor Rowland, Wrexham.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Michelle Pfeiffer
£50 Cash
Janet Coates, Matlock.
2 x £25 Cash
Ingrid Mitchell, Kings Lynn; D E Roberts, Nr. Kettering.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Mick Brown, Chesterfield.
£25 Cash
Robert Mayer, Urmston.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Christine Jarvis, Lisburn.
£25 Cash
Jill Winkle, Leek.
Contest Coupon
£25 LOVE2SHOP Voucher for each contest
PhotoFind
Sol: Hospital and supermarket
Anna Codd, Godalming.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Tamper
Pamela Lewis, Ballymoney.
Spirogram
Sol: Gorilla
Michelle Robson, Cannock.
Wiz Words
Sol: Leopard
Jean Lewis, Spalding.
Starcross
Sol: Dumbo
Edgar Knight, Northampton.
Do Your Block
Sol: Elephant
Patricia Eakin, Portrush.
Two-In-One
Sol: Kenneth Branagh
David Rushton, Burnley.
Acrostic
Sol: ET – The Extra Terrestrial
Jean Pickersgill, Castleford.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Courteney Cox
Susan Thomas, Sleaford.