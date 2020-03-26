Hello,

As we face these unprecedented times together, I’d like to reassure you that your favourite Lovatts Crosswords & Puzzles magazines will still be available as usual – we do not expect any major disruption to our services or magazine deliveries for the foreseeable future.

I also wanted to thank you for the many heart-warming letters of gratitude I’ve received, describing the joy, engaging conversations, and fun entertainment our puzzle magazines are bringing to you and your family during this time. In addition to these wonderful letters, we’ve received a number of enquiries about the availability of our magazines, so I’d like to answer some of the more common questions being asked.

Are we still open?

Yes, we are still open. In fact, we are experiencing higher demand than usual as more of the community turn to crosswords and puzzles as an enjoyable and brain-boosting activity that’s a great alternative to screen time.

Our magazines will still be available as usual in newsagents and supermarkets, so please support local businesses if going out is appropriate for your circumstances. For those who prefer to have their magazines home delivered, you can still enjoy the convenience of ordering and buying online. We have excellent systems in place for our team to continue to safely pack and send magazines.

Will I receive my next issue?

Yes, for us it’s business as usual. Some time ago, our wonderful team began preparing to work from home in order to protect their health and wellbeing, and to ensure the timely delivery of your favourite puzzle magazines through any period of retail or workplace shutdown. I’m happy to say that we are well set up to continue to work as usual, whether from home or single staff member mailrooms.

Do we have single back issues available?

Yes! We have a wide range of single issues you can purchase from the safety of your home and have them conveniently delivered directly to your mailbox. To order a single issue, or a subscription, simply visit our website or call our friendly team.

The perfect time to learn to solve cryptics?

If you’ve ever thought about tackling a new puzzle challenge, perhaps now is the perfect time to do just that. From our brainteasing cryptics, cluewords, and crosswords to our new super collection of engaging logic and sudoku puzzles, there are plenty of options to keep you energised and entertained for hours each day. PLUS, the more magazines you buy and competition puzzles you solve the greater your chances of winning amazing prizes and cash!

We have a variety of puzzle tutorials, with step-by-step guidance, to help you try a new type of puzzle challenge, plus a range of online puzzle games to offer you additional hours of entertainment.

As part of our Lovatts family, our beloved puzzlers, staff, and community will always come first. We thank you for your continued support and will give further updates if anything changes. From our family to yours, we wish you good health, safety, and happiness.

With love,